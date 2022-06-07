Sputtering offense sinks Madison Edgewood baseball in sectional semifinal loss

WAUPUN — Madison Edgewood coach Rich Newton knows how fickle playoff baseball can be.

“Sometimes it clicks, sometimes it doesn't. Sometimes you hit it right at guys and sometimes you don't,” he said.

Nothing seemed to click offensively Tuesday afternoon as the second-seeded Crusaders sputtered at the plate in a 7-2 loss to No. 1 Jefferson in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at Gerald E. Thompson Field.

The Eagles advanced to play in Tuesday's sectional championship game against Dodgeville. The Dodgers defeated Baraboo 2-1 in the opening semifinal of the day.

The Crusaders (17-5) produced seven hits but were held scoreless throughout the first five innings as the Eagles seized control in the fourth. After taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third on Luis Serrano’s sacrifice fly, Jefferson scored six times in the fourth.

The Eagles (22-7) sent 11 batters to plate and scratched out all of their runs with two outs. Drew Peterson walked to open the inning and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Peterson was hung up at second after a groundout to Edgewood freshman third baseman Preston Yaucher.

Tyler Frederick poked a bloop single to center field to bring home Peterson and spark a string of seven straight batters to reach base.

“That one inning, they had a couple hard-hit balls but the rest were just kind of bleeders that found holes,” Newton said of the string of hits, which included an RBI double by Aiden Devine and two-run singles by Serrano and Peterson. “They did a great job putting it in play and giving themselves a shot, and that's what coach (Greg) Fetherston does.”

Edgewood scored on a Teddy McNeil two-out RBI double in the sixth and Joe Hartlieb had a two-out RBI single in the seventh. Edgewood starting pitcher Steffen Mello allowed seven earned runs on seven hits with five walks and one strikeout in 3⅔ innings.

Frederick fanned three and gave up just the two earned runs on five hits and a walk in 6⅔ innings.

“We kept getting the momentum, but Frederick was doing a good job of keeping us off balance,” Newton said about the junior, who didn't go the distance due to reaching a pitch count. “Even though we hit a couple balls decent, we weren't really putting them in play like we usually do, and the credit goes to him.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.