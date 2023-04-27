SUN PRAIRIE — For Jackson Hunley this summer is about obtaining his private pilot license before going to college.

The Sun Prairie West senior pitcher is nearly done with his 40 hours of required training but must pass a final flight test to become certified.

At 16 years old, Hunley started flight school with Wisconsin Aviation and while he's learned a lot from reading, his discovery flight is what opened his eyes to what piloting really is, he said.

"I've actually learned that flying the plane itself is the easy part, there's a lot of regulations and things like talking to air control you need to know," Hunley said.

With this license comes visual flight rules, meaning a pilot must always see the ground.

As a result, Hunley is currently flying trainer planes with only two or four seats. He ultimately plans to follow in his father's footsteps and fly high above the clouds.

Trevor Hunley is a commercial pilot for Delta Air Lines and has told his son all his travel stories.

"I've just grown up around that atmosphere, so I've always been fascinated by it," Jackson Hunley said.

New team, same star

Before this summer piloting pursuit, Hunley has an opportunity this spring to create a winning foundation for the new program at Sun Prairie West, which opened for the 2022-23 school year. It's something he's familiar with as he helped Sun Prairie win its ninth state title in 2021.

During that title run Hunley started in all six playoff games as a sophomore, something "that's unheard of and will never be seen again," Sun Prairie West coach Quentin Travis said.

Travis is excited to have a player of this caliber in his pitching rotation.

"To be able to use him just twice in the seven games that we've had, its been a luxury," Travis said. "You need a pitcher like that if you want to make a run, you'll need him toward the end of the year."

Since he started playing baseball at 4 years old, Hunley was told he had the physique to be a pitcher.

However, he chose the position because it's similar to playing quarterback — your performance often determines the game.

To ensure success on the mound, Hunley has developed an arsenal of pitches.

The all-conference pitcher could offer up a 4-seam or 2-seam fastball, curveball, changeup or a slider — his favorite.

"Sophomore year I was the youngest guy on the team and that's when I realized I could compete because some of the guys I was getting out were two or three years older than me," Hunley said.

Sun Prairie West started the season 6-0 before suffering its first loss to Madison West on April 18. While this hot start may have shocked others, Travis expected his team to be competitive with anyone.

Deciding your future

Hunley was one of the first players to create a bond with Travis and has already made an impression on his coach. Travis said he's lucky to inherit a person such as Hunley who is "wise beyond his years."

The even-keeled Hunley isn't a vocal leader. He leads by example, with hopes his worth ethic passes on to his younger teammates.

Although Hunley and Travis will only spend one year together, they both want to establish a tradition for Sun Prairie West.

"I was really excited about coming in and starting a new program, so hopefully we can get started on the right track by making a good run," Hunley said.

When it came to his college choice, Hunley didn't base it on continuing his baseball career. Instead his decision was based on which school had the best aviation program. Hunley chose Lewis University and said the coaches will give him a chance to start during his freshman year.

However, he hopes a flight to his dream destination of Hawaii is in the near future as well.

"I would say the coolest thing to me is that a lot of people might fly somewhere on vacation but it puts you in a new perspective when you actually get to control the plane," Hunley said.

