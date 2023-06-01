SUN PRAIRIE — For the past year Peyton Schumann has been waiting for an opportunity to show the Sun Prairie East baseball team it made a mistake by cutting him last season.

That moment came Thursday evening, when Schumann delivered two two-run singles that included the regional-winning hit.

Before the fourth-inning at-bat, Jaiden Jung, who hits before Schumann in the lineup, was intentionally walked. Schumann’s ensuing single gave the Wolves (18-10) a five-run lead. Schumann said he took the intentional walk personally.

“They must’ve thought that I couldn’t hit the ball, so after those first two at-bats I was like I need to stay inside the fastball and I finally proved them wrong, so I hoped they learned,” Schumann said.

But the Wolves blew a six-run lead and needed that prove-it attitude again. Jung walked in the fifth inning and Schumann delivered to take a 9-8 lead that Sun Prairie West would hang on to for its first regional baseball title over the nine-time state champs.

It was a rivalry turned friendly as players from each side shared smiles throughout the game. West sophomore Casey Wambach did that with East sophomore Max Glusick ahead of their sixth-inning at-bat with Glusick on the mound. Wambach said they are best friends but the mentality was to still go at each other.

When the game turned on its heels, West coach Quentin Travis, who coached at Rio from 2014-18, provided the team with motivation.

“As a coach you have to know your player’s pulse and the fortunate thing about today was, we had so many close games this year, it was easy for us to lock in,” Travis said. “They were the first ones to say, ‘Coach you got us going,’ and I said we have to because if we think this is something wait till Tuesday.”

After jumping out to a 7-1 lead at the midway point, the Wolves found themselves trailing 8-7 after four innings. Several perfectly placed bunts and multiple infield errors allowed the Cardinals (21-6) to score seven runs in the inning. Glusick’s two-run tied the game before East junior Isaac Wendler’s single provided the lead.

Travis said the mistakes were a result of the team being nervous, since players had been practicing bunt scenarios all week.

“I think we all thought we won already because we thought they’d get rattled, but they did a great job of coming back by getting our infield to scramble on bunts and some hits that helped them out,” Schumann said.

Schumann said the team’s confidence didn’t waiver because it was having success at the plate too.

From there the game was left in hands of Wambach, who told Travis the Cardinals wouldn’t score again if they regained the lead.

He was right. He threw four innings and scattered two hits — Wendler’s that allowed the inherited runner to score — but kept the Wolves ahead and secured the win retiring the final eight batters.

“I was going straight at them as hard as I could with the brightest mindset I’ve ever had,” Wambach said. “Everybody thought we didn’t have a chance coming in here as a No. 8 seed versus a No. 1 seed, but we did it.”

Sun Prairie East finished second in the Big Eight Conference but had late-season struggles, coach Jack Marchese said, which included a 9-6 May. Thursday’s loss was different, Marchese said, from the 3-2 Wolves win on May 4.

“We hit a speed bump there right before the end where we didn’t play our best baseball,” Marchese said. “We carried into our game against Madison West who beat us, we didn’t play great against Oconomowoc either and I don’t think we played good today, but they had something to do with that.”

Sun Prairie West will play Middleton at 11 a.m. Tuesday in La Crosse. Verona (18-10) plays Monona Grove (22-4) in the second semifinal at 2 p.m. with the championship scheduled for 5 p.m.

Wambach is looking forward to facing Middleton (19-8), which swept the season series with wins of 3-2 and 5-2.

“At the beginning of the year the goal was to win state but at the same time to accomplish this against the No. 1 seed in our sectional. I’m ecstatic for these guys,” Travis said. “It’s just a good mark to start off the foundation of the program, so now we have to live up to at least a regional.”