The Madison West and Madison Memorial boys tennis teams took on some of the traditional powers of the Milwaukee area in the season-opening I-94 Challenge on Friday and Saturday.
Both the Regents and Spartans went 2-2 in dual matches at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
West beat Glendale Nicolet 5-2 and Mequon Homestead 4-3 but fell to Brookfield Central 5-2 and Milwaukee Marquette 7-0. Memorial defeated Nicolet 6-1 and Homestead 5-2 and fell to Central 4-3 and Marquette 6-1.
Memorial’s No. 1 singles player, Kevin Li, split his four matches, as did West’s No. 1 singles player, ThomasEthan Kaji.
Baseball
Watertown 7-6, Monroe 2-8
Cameron Streich pitched a complete game, allowing only two earned runs and striking out eight, as the Goslings beat the host Cheesemakers 7-2 in the first game of a Badger South Conference doubleheader. Jacob Crogan had three hits for the winners, and Payton Stauffacher and Hayden Zahradka had two hits each for Monroe.
Monroe won the second game 8-6 behind a seven-run sixth inning that wiped out a 5-1 deficit. Max Golembiewski led Monroe with a double and three RBIs. Watertown’s Brett Faltersack went 2-for-3 with a double.
Madison West 17, Monona Grove 0
The host Regents scored at least four runs in each of the four innings played in a mercy-rule victory over the Silver Eagles. Justin Grosse led West, going 2-for-2 with a double and five RBIs, and pitched three scoreless innings with five strikeouts.
St. Louis Westminster 9,
Madison Memorial 8
The Spartans trailed 9-6 entering their final at-bat but finished just one run short of the Wildcats, a four-time Missouri state championship program, at Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Florida. Memorial’s Kole Kerkhoff pitched three scoreless innings of relief. Kyle Yu went 3-for-5 and Jack Krumbach was 2-for-4 with a triple.
Lake Mills 11, Stanley-Boyd 3
L-Cats senior Adam Mitchell went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as Lake Mills (1-1) overpowered the Orioles (0-1) as part of the Fort Atkinson Triangular. Senior pitcher Nick Carpenter racked up 15 strikeouts over five innings.
Softball
Baraboo 4, Medford 2
The host Thunderbirds used a three-run fifth-inning to defeat the Raiders. Haley Hannegan led the offense with a double and two RBIs. Medford was led by Brynn Rau, who hit a triple and got an RBI. The second game was canceled due to weather conditions.
Track and field
Watertown Indoor Invitational
Behind three individual champions and one relay victory, the Lakeside Lutheran boys dominated the 11-team competition, scoring 125 points to runner-up Mayville’s 77.3. Fort Atkinson was fourth.
Lakeside senior Max Thiele won the 55-meter hurdles (8.65 seconds) and the 200 hurdles (:28.49), junior Collin Schulz won the high jump (6 feet, 6 inches) and the 640 relay team of Caleb Bilitz, Brevin Jegerlehner, Tersony Vater and Casey Ponyicsanyi won (1:21.39). For Fort Atkinson, sophomore Noah Kontny won the 400 (:56.33) and junior Kraymer Gladem won the long jump (21-1½).
Watertown scored 131.5 points to win the girls title. Lakeside was third with 74.
Watertown winners were seniors Sheridan Dettmann in the 800 (2:33.21), Marissa Wackett in the 3,200 (12:48.24), Daijah Bolden in the 55 hurdles (:09.70), the 640 relay of Madison Holley, Johnaycia Holmes, Megan Woodward and Sydney Bolden (1:34.21) and the 1,600 relay of Emma Messerschmidt, Teya Maas, Dettman and Woodward (4:36.96).
Lakeside sophomore Payton Kuepers won the high jump (5-0), Fort Atkinson junior Lauren Bilau won the pole vault (11-0) and Beaver Dam junior Jada Donaldson won the 400 (1:07.03).
Girls soccer
Madison Edgewood 9, West Salem 0
The host Crusaders completed a two-victory, two-shutout run through their own two-day triangular, beating the Panthers in a game shortened to 80 minutes by the mercy rule. Hannah Rothwell led Edgewood with four goals and an assist. Edgewood beat Belleville/New Glarus on Friday, 2-0.