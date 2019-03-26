A two-run rally in the top of the 10th inning carried the Lake Mills softball team to a 4-2 victory over host Deerfield in a non-conference game Tuesday.
Taylor Roughen pitched a complete game, scattering 11 hits and allowing no runs after the third inning, and Lake Mills scored single runs in the sixth and seventh to force extra innings.
Roughen also hit three singles to lead Lake Mills’ 15-hit attack against Dani Ament. Olivia Tatlock hit two doubles and a single for the Demons.
Beloit Memorial 10,
Janesville Craig 9
The Purple Knights scored five runs in the sixth inning to rally past the host the host Cougars. Angelique Spencer led Beloit with a triple and two RBIs. Natalie Bittner added a double and two RBIs and Brynn Swanson went 3-for-4 and had a double. Lauren Wacholtz had two RBIs for Craig.
Madison Memorial 1-4,
Olentagy (Ohio) 11-2
At Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Florida, the Spartans won the second game of a doubleheader behind the eight-strikeout pitching performance of Camryn Decker. Lily Frisch had three hitsand an RBI for Memorial, Katie Murphy went 2-for-4 with a double and Caleigh Cristy and Peyton Cox added two hits each.
Anna Arnoldussen took the pitching loss in the opener.
Waunakee 12, Lodi 1 (5)
Trista Ripp struck out six and allowed one run on one hit in five innings as the Warriors rolled past the Blue Devils in Wisconsin Dells. Avery Lehr went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Waunakee, and Emma Kumpen went 1-for-2 to lead Lodi.
Baseball
Verona 14,
Madison Edgewood 0
The host Wildcats scored at least one run in every inning and blanked the Crusaders. Jake Coshun led Verona with two doubles and a triple, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Reagan Klawitter and Connor Grossnickle added three RBIs apiece.
Oregon 8, Beloit Memorial 4
Cameron Carpenter, Spencer Buskager and Noah Brindley each drove in a pair as the Panthers defeated the host Purple Knights. Liam Flanagan had two hits and two RBIs for Beloit.
Middleton 8, Apple Valley (Minn.) Eastview 6
A four-run first inning propelled the Cardinals to a victory over the Lightning in St. Petersburg, Florida. Dylan Carrington went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Cooper Holewinski added two hits.
In another game, Middleton took a 9-0 victory over Rosemount, Minnesota, behind the two-hit pitching of Matt Ballweg and Logan Schultz.
Edgerton 4, Marshall 2
Drew Hanson and Payton Lee combined to pitch a four-hitter as the Crimson Tide took advantage of six errors to post a non-conference win over the host Cardinals.
Edgerton scored three runs in the fourth inning and got two hits from Mason Simmons and Payton Lee. Joseph Cook, the losing pitcher for Marshall, had two of his team’s four hits.
Evansville 9, New Glarus 1
The host Blue Devils used one-hit pitching behind Ethan France, Haydem Trustem, Aaron Anderson, Gavin Busby, and Will Peterson to get the win over the Glarner Knights. Matt Forster and Jake Rosga each had 2 RBIs for the winners.
Mineral Point 9, River Valley 5
Curtis Cox and Liam Stumpf combined to throw over five scoreless innings to help lead the Pointers past the Blackhawks. Grady Gorgen led Mineral Point with three RBIs.
Barneveld 14, La Farge 0
Three Golden Eagles pitchers combined for a one-hit, five-inning, 15-strikeout shutout and Barneveld scored five runs in the third inning and seven more in the fourth to beat the Wildcats.
Will Arneson hit a double and two singles and drove in two runs to lead the offense.
Track and field
Oshkosh Girls Invitational
At UW-Oshkosh, Hannah Constable won the Division 3 400-meter run (1:00.51) and anchored the winning 1,600 relay with Taylor Hallam, Kittana Kulug and Mateah Roehl (4:22.55) to help the Bluejays score 23 points in the Division 2 and 3 team standings.
Girls soccer
Evanston (Ill.) 5, Madison Edgewood 1
The host Crusaders fell behind 5-0 before halftime and lost their season opener to the Wildkits (3-0). Hailey Rothwell scored for Edgewood.
Evansville 2,
Beloit Memorial/Turner 0
Ashley Belk and Abby Eftemoff scored second-half goals to lift the Blue Devils past the host Knitro.
Columbus 3, Berlin 0
After an early Cardinals goal and more than 60 scoreless minutes, host Columbus scored two more goals in 12 minutes to close the scoring.