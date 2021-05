Prep sports: Stoughton's Caylie Kotlowski shoots 1-under-par 70 to win the Janesville Craig regional

Stoughton senior Caylie Kotlowski fired a 1-under-par 70 to win medalist honors in Wednesday’s Janesville Craig girls golf sectional at Glen Erin Golf Course in Janesville.

But her Vikings team was the last of four teams to qualify for Monday’s Middleton sectional, shooting 363 to finish 31 shots behind champion Janesville Craig’s 332. Milton shot 360 and Oregon 361 in the eight-team regional.

Kotlowski recorded five birdies, including three in a row on Holes 9, 10 and 11, on her way to the winning round. The UW-Green Bay recruit finished fourth in the Division 1 state tournament in 2018 and finished 38th in 2019.

Janesville Craig freshman Mya Nicholson and senior Kallie Lux finished second and third with a 78 and a 79, respectively. Sarah Ramsden, Beloit Memorial’s only golfer, shot 81 to qualify for sectionals as an individual.

Sophomore Hannah Dunk led Milton with an 81 and junior Emily Hopp shot 83 for Oregon. Other individuals qualifying for sectionals were Edgerton senior Ale Bittler, Janesville Parker sophomore Sarah Zimmerman and Clinton senior Taylor Peterson.

Fond du Lac sectional