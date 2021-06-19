Prep sports: Oregon's K.T. Schwass provides the overtime winner as Oregon heads back to state

K.T. Schwass was there for the rebound when her Oregon girls soccer team needed it most Saturday night.

The senior saw a teammate’s shot go off the goal post and reacted by knocking it into the goal 3 minutes, 41 seconds into overtime. And the Panthers held on through the rest of the 20-minute extra time to beat visiting Waukesha West 2-1 in a WIAA Division 2 sectional final.

The victory gave the fourth-ranked Panthers (13-1-0) their sixth consecutive state tournament trip, dating back to the program’s first state visit in 2015. There was no girls soccer season in 2020, due to the pandemic.

The Panthers won the Division 2 title in 2015 and 2019, and finished second in 2016 and 2018.

West (13-1-0) came in unbeaten and ranked second by state coaches, but Oregon senior Jaelyn Nedelcoff gave the Panthers a lead with a goal at the 12:24 mark.

West tied it at 62:40 on a goal by Senya Meurer, ending Oregon’s string of nine consecutive shutouts, but Oregon junior goalkeeper Payton Lang didn’t allow another goal.

Sauk Prairie 3, River Falls 0