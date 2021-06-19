Prep sports: Oregon's K.T. Schwass provides the overtime winner as Oregon heads back to state

K.T. Schwass was there for the rebound when her Oregon girls soccer team needed it most Saturday night.
The senior saw a teammate’s shot go off the goal post and reacted by knocking it into the goal 3 minutes, 41 seconds into overtime. And the Panthers held on through the rest of the 20-minute extra time to beat visiting Waukesha West 2-1 in a WIAA Division 2 sectional final.
The victory gave the fourth-ranked Panthers (13-1-0) their sixth consecutive state tournament trip, dating back to the program’s first state visit in 2015. There was no girls soccer season in 2020, due to the pandemic.
The Panthers won the Division 2 title in 2015 and 2019, and finished second in 2016 and 2018.
West (13-1-0) came in unbeaten and ranked second by state coaches, but Oregon senior Jaelyn Nedelcoff gave the Panthers a lead with a goal at the 12:24 mark.
West tied it at 62:40 on a goal by Senya Meurer, ending Oregon’s string of nine consecutive shutouts, but Oregon junior goalkeeper Payton Lang didn’t allow another goal.
Sauk Prairie 3, River Falls 0
In Division 2, coach Drew Kornish’s eighth-ranked Eagles (15-0-0) will wrap up their dream season to Milwaukee on Thursday after beating the Wildcats (11-4-1) in Marshfield to earn the school’s second state trip and first since 1999.
And the Sauk Prairie defense still has not yielded a goal all season, outscoring its opponents by a combined 91-0, including 18-0 in three tournament games.
Junior forward Katelyn Fishnick opened the scoring by knocking in a penalty kick three minutes before halftime. In the 59th minute, sophomore Alexis Klemm scored on an assist by freshman McKayla Paukner, and in the 71st minute, Paukner scored on an assist by sophomore Jenna Pistono. Freshman goalkeeper Erelyn Apel made 11 saves.
Sauk Prairie’s only other state tournament visit ended with a 4-0 loss to Whitefish Bay in a 1999 semifinal.
Kettle Moraine 3, West 0
In a Division 1 final at Sun Prairie, the unranked Lasers (10-4-0) shut out the unranked Regents (10-2-1), breaking away from a scoreless halftime tie behind second-half goals from Braelyn Torres, Mia Haertle and Ava Kacsur.
Coach Peter Dermody’s Regents missed out on what would have been their 12th state tournament appearance and first since 2016. Kettle Moraine’s second-half rally ended a string of six consecutive shutouts for West, which gave up only eight goals all season.