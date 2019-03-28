Mason Simmons doubled and homered and drove in three runs Thursday afternoon to lead the Edgerton baseball team to a 6-4 victory over Jefferson in the Rock Valley Conference opener for both teams.
Junior Reese Fetherston had a double and drove in a pair for the Eagles, who have won the previous seven league titles.
McFarland 13, Clinton 2
Junior Austin Miller had two hits with four RBIs to help the Spartans (1-0, 1-0 Rock Valley) overpower the Cougars (0-1, 0-1).
McFarland pitcher Cam Schaaf struck out eight.
Beloit Turner 7, Evansville 1
Preston Viens allowed three hits in six innings to lead the Trojans (1-0, 1-0 Rock Valley) past the Blue Devils (0-1, 0-1). Nick Wille drove in Evansville’s run.
Verona 9, Milton 4
Sophomore John Ferguson singled and doubled, driving in three runs, as the Wildcats (1-0) beat the Red Hawks (0-1). Verona racked up 11 hits.
Madison La Follette 7, Oregon 3
Bryce Beecher, Cuyler Zukowski, Luke Vitale and Stone Corcoran combined to throw a three-hitter as the Lancers beat the host Panthers. Ben Probst led La Follette with three hits. Eddie Saucedo and Jack Haufle each drove in a run for Oregon.
Beloit Memorial 10, Delavan-Darien 5
Matthew Locke pitched four innings, striking out three, and drove in two runs as the Purple Knights (1-0) beat the Comets (0-1).
Middleton 16, Rosemount (Minn.) 3
Ben Collier had two doubles and drove in four runs, and three pitchers combined for a two-hitter, as the Cardinals beat the Fighting Irish.
Belleville (Ill.) East 7, Madison East 1
Tyler Owen had the lone RBI for Madison East in a loss to the host Lancers.
Mount Horeb 10, Lodi 0
Senior Jordan Schaefer went 2-3 and struck out six as the Vikings (1-0) took advantage of eight errors by the Blue Devils for a shutout win.
Madison Edgewood 17,
Marshall 7
Junior Jonathan Hebl had three RBIs on two hits as the Crusaders (1-0) took advantage of seven errors by the Cardinals (0-1).
Oshkosh North 6, Beaver Dam 0
Chalie Stenson allowed one hit over five innings as the Spartans (1-0) beat the Golden Beavers (0-1).
Sauk Prairie 11, Riverdale 1 (5) Bryant Schaaf pitched five innings, striking out 10, and drove in three runs to lift the Eagles (1-0) past the Chieftains (0-1). Riverdale’s Tyler Hach had a double and his team’s only RBI.
Watertown 4, Waukesha North 3
Senior Brett Faltersack went 2-for-3 and produced the game’s only extra-base hit as the Goslings (1-0) held off the Northstars (0-1).
Lakeside Lutheran 14, Rio 2
Alex Ryan hit a triple, a double and two singles for the Warriors, and Micah Missall chipped in with three RBIs.
Johnson Creek 8, Lake Mills 2
Four players recorded two hits each as the Bluejays (1-0) overpowered the L-Cats (0-1). Senior Anthony Purpi drove in two runs for Creek.
Waterloo 7, Parkview 6
Blake Huebner and Alex Sanzenbacher each drove in two runs as the Pirates held off the Vikings.
Mineral Point 3,
Shullsburg/Benton 0
Sophomore Liam Stumpf homered and struck out eight in 6⅓ innings as the Pointers (2-0) shut out the Zephyrs (0-1).
Softball
Baraboo 10, Sauk Prairie 9
The Thunderbirds came back from a 9-2 deficit, scoring four times in the sixth inning to tie it and one in the top of the seventh to go ahead, and edged the Eagles in the Badger North Conference opener for both teams.
Jade Parchem hit a home run for Baraboo, and Karina Guzman led the Eagles with two RBIs.
DeForest 4, Portage 0
Senior Taylor Shaw went 2-for-3 with an RBI and struck out five and gave up two hits in a complete-game shutout as the host Norskies blanked the Warriors in a Badger North opener.
The Norskies took control in the fifth, scoring three runs with help from back-to-back, two-out doubles by junior Taylor Tschumper and senior Taylor Von Behren. Freshman Sydni Kratz doubled for Portage.
McFarland 6, Clinton 5
Brooklyn Judd had two RBIs as the Spartans (1-0, 1-0 Rock Valley) beat the Cougars (0-1, 0-1). Nicky Stubbe gave up six hits over seven innings for McFarland, striking out two.
Jefferson 13, East Troy 9
Kylee Lukes homered and drove in six runs to lead the Eagles (1-0, 1-0 Rock Valley) past the Trojans (0-1, 0-1). East Troy’s Megan Verbeten homered and drove in two.
Janesville Parker 4, Janesville Craig 1
Chelsea Naber pitched all seven innings and Julianna Getka had three hits to lead the Vikings in a Big Eight Conference opener. Natasha Dopkins hit a double for the Cougars.
Poynette 5,
Orfordville Parkview 2
Pumas junior Molly Anderson hit a two-run double as Poynette (1-0) beat the Vikings (0-1). Poynette’s Casey Fountain held Parkview to two unearned runs on one hit and struck out 12.
Girls soccer
Beloit Memorial/Turner 2, Milwaukee Reagan 0
At South Stadium in Milwaukee, Jillian Valk scored a goal in each half and Meghan Drucker made six saves to lead the Knitro past the Hawks.
North Fond du Lac 1, Columbus 0
Ashley Olson got an assist from Abbi Olson early in the first half to net the only goal of the game as the Orioles edged the Cardinals. Columbus goalkeeper Samantha Menomin made 18 saves.
Track and field
UW-Platteville Invitational
Oregon senior Carter Hendrickson ran to victory in the 400-meter dash (53.58 seconds) and led off the winning 1,600 relay (3:48.37), and the Panthers also won the 800 relay (1:41.64) as part of an indoor meet at UW-Platteville.
Wisconsin Heights got victories from senior Connor Murphy in the 55 dash (6.87 seconds) and junior Christian Patzka in the 3,200 (10:25.35). Stoughton sophomore Alex Wicks won the 800 (2:16.58), and Edgerton sophomore Riley Siltman won the 1,600 (4:47.10).
In the girls meet, Oregon freshman Grace Riedl won the 1,600 (6:09.46) and Stoughton’s Micah Zaemisch won the pole vault (9-0).