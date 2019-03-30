A five-run fourth inning gave the Madison Edgewood baseball team a healthy lead over Lodi on Friday.
But in the end, the Crusaders had to hold on to emerge with a 9-8 victory in a non-conference game at Warner Park.
Lodi scored three times in the top of the sixth inning to cut Edgewood’s lead to 7-6, but the Crusaders scored twice in the bottom of the sixth for a 9-6 lead. Then, Lodi scored twice in the top of the ninth before Edgewood extinguished the rally to pull out the win.
Tom Hartlieb tripled and singled to lead the Crusaders, who also got doubles from Johnathan Hebl and Ben Newton. Jackson Trudgeon worked the first five innings for the pitching victory as Lodi totaled five hits, all singles.
Jefferson 5, Edgerton 1
Pitchers Jared Vogel and Reese Fetherston held the Crimson Tide to four hits as the host Eagles got their first Rock Valley Conference victory. Hunter Kroseberg went 2-for-3 and had an RBI for the winners. Peyton Lee went 2-for-3 and drove in Edgerton’s only run.
Beloit Turner 7, Evansville 1
Preston Viens tallied eight strikeouts in six innings as the Trojans handled the host Blue Devils in Rock Valley play. Drew Ries had three RBIs and Kyle Hanaman went 2-for-3 with a double and triple for the winners. Nick Wille went 2-for-3 and drove in Evansville’s lone run.McFarland 11, Clinton 1
Gabe Roderick and Austin Miller combined to pitch a three-hit, one-run game in six innings for the host Spartans as they got a Rock Valley victory over the Cougars. McFarland’s Cam Schaaf went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, Miller had three hits and Adam Housland and Gavin Wood each had two hits and two RBIs.
Monona Grove 9,
Madison West 0
Brady Gerothanas had three hits and four RBIs to lead the Silver Eagles past the Regents, and Graham Arndt tripled for Monona Grove.
Sauk Prairie 7,
Beloit Memorial 5
The Eagles scored two runs in the top of the seventh to take a lead, but the host Purple Knights notched one run in their final at-bat to force extra innings. Sauk Prairie then scored twice and held on to win.
Beloit Memorial could not overcome its 10 errors. Bryant Schaaf led the Eagles, going 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, and Domenic Adair and Ben German each hit a pair of doubles. Beloit’s Brett Kiger went 2-for-3 with a triple.
Baraboo 3, Tomah 2
Senior Caden Blum went 2-for-3 with a double and pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win as the host Thunderbirds (1-0) edged the Timberwolves (0-1). Ethan Cummisford went 2-for-3 and scored the game-winning run for Baraboo, after an RBI ground ball by Levi Kline in the bottom of the sixth.
Mount Horeb 10, Platteville 0
Billy Meckley threw a one-hit complete game and doubled to lead the Vikings past the Hillmen. Chase Markin doubled for Mount Horeb.
Madison Memorial 9,
Legacy (Colo.) 6
Will Sprout and Kyle Yu led the Spartans with two RBIs apiece in a non-conference contest. Max Hoeser singled twice for Memorial.
Mineral Point 12, Boscobel 5
Grant Bossert led the onslaught from the Pointers with a double and three RBIs as they got the win over the host Bulldogs. Justin Baehler, Isaac Lindsey, and Curtis Cox also chipped in two RBIs apiece for the winners.
Adams Friendship 3, Lakeside Lutheran 2
Cole Lamont led the Green Devils with three hits and picked up the pitching victory. Carter Schneider singled twice for the Warriors, but Lakeside committed four errors.Columbus 1,
Johnson Creek 0
Sam Kahl and Blake Mayr pitched a two-hit shutout as the Cardinals blanked the host Bluejays. Kendall Minick drove in the lone run for Columbus. Pitcher Bow Hartwig had six strikeouts for Johnson Creek.
Girls soccer
McFarland 5,
Racine Case 0
Freshman Greta Blau had a goal and two assists to lead the host Spartans (1-0) past the Eagles (0-1).