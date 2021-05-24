Prep notes: Sun Prairie-Middleton baseball event raises funds for pediatric cancer research

The seventh annual “Cardinals Strikeout Cancer” baseball game between Sun Prairie and Middleton is scheduled for June 10 at Middleton, according to a release from Middleton coach Brent Jorgensen.

Proceeds go to the American Family Children’s Hospital and benefits pediatric cancer research.

A ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m. June 10, followed by the game at 5 p.m.

Honorees will be Levi Enlow and Mattie Joers for Middleton and Cooper Perry and Jon Schmidt for Sun Prairie.

The event was begun by Sun Prairie coach Rob Hamilton and former Middleton coach Tom Schmitt.

As part of this year’s event, The "Wilde and Tausch" radio show (100.5 FM) is scheduled to be broadcast live from the Middleton High School parking lot and there is scheduled to be radio (100.5 FM) coverage and a streamed YouTube version (KSUN), according to the release. Jason Wilde writes about the Green Bay Packers for the State Journal.

Germantown’s Kamorea Arnold selected for trials

The 2021 USA Basketball women’s U16 national team trials will include 34 players, who will compete for 12 roster spots from June 13-16 in Indianapolis, Indiana, according to a release from USA Basketball.