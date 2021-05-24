Prep notes: Sun Prairie-Middleton baseball event raises funds for pediatric cancer research

The seventh annual “Cardinals Strikeout Cancer” baseball game between Sun Prairie and Middleton is scheduled for June 10 at Middleton, according to a release from Middleton coach Brent Jorgensen.
Proceeds go to the American Family Children’s Hospital and benefits pediatric cancer research.
A ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m. June 10, followed by the game at 5 p.m.
Honorees will be Levi Enlow and Mattie Joers for Middleton and Cooper Perry and Jon Schmidt for Sun Prairie.
The event was begun by Sun Prairie coach Rob Hamilton and former Middleton coach Tom Schmitt.
As part of this year’s event, The "Wilde and Tausch" radio show (100.5 FM) is scheduled to be broadcast live from the Middleton High School parking lot and there is scheduled to be radio (100.5 FM) coverage and a streamed YouTube version (KSUN), according to the release. Jason Wilde writes about the Green Bay Packers for the State Journal.
Germantown’s Kamorea Arnold selected for trials
The 2021 USA Basketball women’s U16 national team trials will include 34 players, who will compete for 12 roster spots from June 13-16 in Indianapolis, Indiana, according to a release from USA Basketball.
Twenty athletes from the class of 2023 will take part, including Germantown’s Kamorea “K.K.” Arnold. She is the one player from Wisconsin who is listed as taking part.
There are 13 players from the class of 2024 and one from the class of 2025.
The trials roster includes 22 athletes who were invited by the USA Basketball women’s developmental national team committee and 12 athletes who were accepted as applicants.
The committee is expected to name the 12-member roster June 16, and selected athletes will remain in Indianapolis for training through June 19 before returning home.
The team will gather for training camp Aug. 4, before the team departs for the competition, expected to be played Aug. 16-22 in Santiago, Chile.
The top four finishing teams at the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship will qualify for the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup.