Sun Prairie’s Matthew DePrey, a senior-to-be, announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Xavier University for baseball.
DePrey, who is a pitcher and catcher for Sun Prairie, received honorable-mention selection as a pitcher on the Big Eight Conference all-conference team this spring.
He helped lead the Cardinals to the WIAA Division 1 state title game. The Cardinals defeated Oak Creek in the quarterfinals and Burlington in a semifinal, before falling to Eau Claire North 5-4 in the title game.
DePrey tweeted: “Proud to announce my commitment to Xavier University to continue my athletic and academic career. Thank you to all of my coaches, teammates, and family for making this possible.”
Madison Memorial outfielder Jack Krumbach is scheduled to be on the baseball team as a freshman at Xavier this school year.
Weather has impact on all-star soccer games
Severe thunderstorms forced the boys match at the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association—Masonic All-Star soccer games to be canceled Saturday at UW-La Crosse.
In the first game, the Girls Blue team defeated the Gold team 2-1 and Oconomowoc senior forward Becca Zimmerman was named MVP, event chairman Brian Lerch wrote in an email.
No other game details were provided.