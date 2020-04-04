Prep baseball: Waunakee's Nick Smith, Joe Hauser hoping for a shot at redemption

The chance to compete for a championship one last time is especially important for Hauser. While Smith and many of the other seniors were with the program when it captured the 2018 Division 1 championship, Hauser transferred from Sun Prairie the following summer and has never experienced the feeling of winning the season’s final game.

Smith and Hauser now form the backbone of Waunakee’s senior-laden roster. Smith finished the season 6-0 with a 1.76 ERA and hit .368 as a first baseman; Hauser hit .386 with 3 home runs as the starting shortstop.

With 10 more seniors expected to join them on the roster, Lee is hoping his team’s experienced core will provide a boost in the event of an abbreviated season.

“If you look at the amount of time they've put in since the end of last season, all of our guys have invested a lot of themselves to be their very best for this season,” Lee said.

For now, though, they can only wait and prepare. In the absence of a schedule, the two seniors have thrown themselves back into their workouts with renewed vigor. Both have constructed impromptu home gyms and have found other ways to continue hitting and throwing on a regular schedule.

“There's really nothing I can't do, I'm just limited in who I can do it with,” Hauser said.