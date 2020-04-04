Prep baseball: Waunakee's Nick Smith, Joe Hauser hoping for a shot at redemption

When Nick Smith stepped off the mound in the top of the eighth inning of Waunakee’s WIAA Division 1 regional final against Verona last May, he never considered he had thrown the last pitches of his season — much less his high school career.
The top-seeded Warriors were in a scoreless tie with the Wildcats when Smith hit his mandated pitch limit. But the junior hurler had total confidence in his teammates to come away with the win.
Verona’s Sam Pederson had other plans. After his 4⅔ innings of shutout relief, the Warriors found their season cut abruptly short in a heartbreaking 11-inning, 1-0 defeat.
“That was a tough loss for all of us,” Waunakee coach Spencer Lee said. “All of our guys played their hearts out, they gave everything they had on the field that day and it just didn't work for us to score a run.”
The feeling of walking off the field with a loss in their postseason opener drove Waunakee’s 12-member senior class to new heights in their offseason training regimens.
Even as the status of the spring baseball season and state tournament remains uncertain due to COVID-19 coronavius pandemic closures, the Warriors have focused on redeeming last season’s disappointment.
“I hadn’t thought about it at all, that it could’ve been my last game,” Waunakee senior Joe Hauser said. “It motivates all of us to want to get back out there, and to keep working while we can’t.”
The chance to compete for a championship one last time is especially important for Hauser. While Smith and many of the other seniors were with the program when it captured the 2018 Division 1 championship, Hauser transferred from Sun Prairie the following summer and has never experienced the feeling of winning the season’s final game.
Smith and Hauser now form the backbone of Waunakee’s senior-laden roster. Smith finished the season 6-0 with a 1.76 ERA and hit .368 as a first baseman; Hauser hit .386 with 3 home runs as the starting shortstop.
With 10 more seniors expected to join them on the roster, Lee is hoping his team’s experienced core will provide a boost in the event of an abbreviated season.
“If you look at the amount of time they've put in since the end of last season, all of our guys have invested a lot of themselves to be their very best for this season,” Lee said.
For now, though, they can only wait and prepare. In the absence of a schedule, the two seniors have thrown themselves back into their workouts with renewed vigor. Both have constructed impromptu home gyms and have found other ways to continue hitting and throwing on a regular schedule.
“There's really nothing I can't do, I'm just limited in who I can do it with,” Hauser said.
They’re feeling the uncertainty on a personal level, as well, with the major-league draft cut to as few as five rounds, and the NCAA granting spring athletes an extra year of eligibility.
Hauser, committed to Arizona State as a two-way player, and Smith, committed to Michigan State as a pitcher, are waiting to see how their future baseball plans could be affected by the season’s disruption.
Both said that their college coaches have kept them informed of the developments as they’ve unfolded, but without any clear information, they’re choosing to focus on the coming high school season.
“I know I don't have any control over anything, so I just do whatever I can do to be ready if we do get the opportunity to play,” Smith said.
