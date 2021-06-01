Prep baseball: Sun Prairie's Josh Caron striving to make the most of his senior season

A decade ago, youngster Josh Caron loved to visit Miller Park and watch the Milwaukee Brewers play baseball.
“Going to Brewers games as a kid, that was like my favorite thing to do.” Caron said. “I really liked the environment with the crowd, and (the) players all looked really cool.”
Now, young sports fans are watching Josh Caron with the same sort of gleam in their eyes.
The 6-foot, 200-pound senior catcher, a University of Nebraska commit, is a captain on the state’s top-ranked Sun Prairie baseball team — a group which definitely has state championship aspirations.
The WIAA’s Division 1 spring tournament series begins with regional semifinals on June 15, leading toward the state semifinals and finals on Thursday, July 1, at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
For those who knew Caron during his pre-teen years, it wasn’t hard to imagine him winding up in this lofty spot.
“Baseball has pretty much always been my favorite sport.” Caron said.
Caron made the All-Big Eight Conference first team in 2019, playing outfield. He hit .402 and led the team in at-bats (97),RBIs (28) and home runs (two), and had eight doubles and a triple. There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, Caron is hitting .381 with 23 RBIs and five home runs for the Cardinals, who are 14-1 overall and 10-1 in the Big Eight Conference. For his career, he is hitting .397 with 53 RBIs and seven homers.
Ever since he started playing daily games of catch with his father in the yard, Caron has wanted to be a baseball player.
Like many kids learning the sport at a young age, Caron spent some time at every position on the field as a young player. It wasn’t until age 10 that Caron played catcher for the first time — and he quickly realized he had found a permanent home behind the plate.
Caron still changes positions occasionally, recently when the Cardinals played a doubleheader against Kimberly. Caron caught the entirety of both games before switching to pitcher for the final inning of the second game.
“He can change the game, whether it’s with his bat, his arm or his glove.” Sun Prairie coach Rob Hamilton said. “He has various ways of hurting the other team.”
Now a Big Ten Conference-bound senior with plenty of experience, Caron is focused on leading the Cardinals by example both on and off the field.
“I try my best to be everyone’s friend, I try to be someone that any kid can come and talk to,” Caron said. “On and off the field, it’s important to be a leader and be there for kids if they need you.”
With graduation on the horizon, Caron is focused on enjoying the rest of his high school days — and playing as many games as possible in a Cardinals uniform before he trades it in for a Cornhuskers one.
Caron plans to study construction management in college and hopes to get involved in the world of real estate investing later in life. But for now, his mind is focused on baseball as he and his teammates attack their goal of bringing Sun Prairie its ninth state championship.