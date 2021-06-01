Prep baseball: Sun Prairie's Josh Caron striving to make the most of his senior season

This year, Caron is hitting .381 with 23 RBIs and five home runs for the Cardinals, who are 14-1 overall and 10-1 in the Big Eight Conference. For his career, he is hitting .397 with 53 RBIs and seven homers.

Ever since he started playing daily games of catch with his father in the yard, Caron has wanted to be a baseball player.

Like many kids learning the sport at a young age, Caron spent some time at every position on the field as a young player. It wasn’t until age 10 that Caron played catcher for the first time — and he quickly realized he had found a permanent home behind the plate.

Caron still changes positions occasionally, recently when the Cardinals played a doubleheader against Kimberly. Caron caught the entirety of both games before switching to pitcher for the final inning of the second game.

“He can change the game, whether it’s with his bat, his arm or his glove.” Sun Prairie coach Rob Hamilton said. “He has various ways of hurting the other team.”

Now a Big Ten Conference-bound senior with plenty of experience, Caron is focused on leading the Cardinals by example both on and off the field.