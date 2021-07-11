Prep baseball all-star games: South goes 0-3 in 2-day WBCA tournament in Oshkosh

Struggles on offense led to three losses for the South team during the two-day, three-game Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Classic at E.J. Schneider Field in Oshkosh.

The South team, comprised primarily of Madison-area class of 2021 players from the just-completed prep season, managed only one hit on Saturday in an early 4-0 loss to the East, and then gave up more walks than it got hits in a 10-3 loss to the South to close the event.

East pitchers Tommy Meyer of Wauwatosa West and Mason Ruh of Wisconsin Lutheran combined for the one-hitter against the South. Viroqua’s Clayton Slack singled for the South’s only hit.

In the South’s second game on Saturday, three pitchers gave up six walks, two of them with the bases loaded, and the South managed five hits in a 10-3 loss. Trace Kirchberg of Columbus hit two singles, Charlie Bogue of Mount Horeb hit an RBI single and Keagon Kaufmann of DeForest and Josh Caron of Sun Prairie singled for the South.

On Friday, the North scored twice in the top of the eighth inning to take a 4-2 victory. Lake Mills’ Sam Giombetti had the South’s only extra-base hit, a double.