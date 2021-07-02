Prep baseball: 3 Sun Prairie players among area seniors picked for WBCA's All-Star Classic

Three players from the Division 1 state champion Sun Prairie baseball team are among several area class of 2021 standouts chosen to play for the South team in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches All-Star Classic.

The four-team, six-game, round-robin tournament will include two games on Friday, July 9 and four more on Saturday, July 10, all at E.J. Schneider Field in Oshkosh.

Participants must be nominated by their coaches, who must be WBCA members, and must accept the invitation.

Stoughton’s Jeremy Dunnihoo will coach the South team, along with Bangor’s Todd Grant and Belmont’s Trevor Kattre.

Representing Sun Prairie will be pitcher Brady Stevens, catcher Josh Caron and infielder Carson Shepard.

Other Big Eight Conference players on the South roster include pitcher Jacob Kisting of Verona,

Representing the Badger North Conference will be pitcher Keagon Kaufmann and infielder Mason Kirchberg of DeForest, catcher Charlie Bogue and infielder Jonas Kittoe of Mount Horeb and infielder Payton Steiner of Baraboo.