Play ball!: 8 things to know about the WIAA state baseball tournament

The 74th annual WIAA baseball state tournament is scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

Division 1 will kick off the three-day long festivities with Tuesday’s quarterfinals and semifinals, while semifinals for Divisions 2-4 will take place Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s four championship games.

Here are the top things to know for this year’s tournament:

The basics

Tickets cost $11 per session plus online fees, or all-day tickets Tuesday and Wednesday can be purchased for $25 apiece. Tickets for Thursday’s championship games will cost $11 each game. Tickets are available for purchase online on the WIAA website through GoFan, the WIAA ticketing partner, at https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAAWI?activity=Baseball.

The Division 1 quarterfinals and the semifinals of all four divisions will be streamed live with subscription on the NFHS Network at nfhsnetwork.com/association/wiaa-wi or WIAA.tv. Thursday’s championship games will air on Bally Sports Wisconsin or the Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra channels. They will also be streamed live on the Bally Sports app. Check local cable listings for the channel in your area.

The Division 1 field includes eight teams, while Divisions 2-4 feature just four.

History lesson

Sun Prairie won its state-best ninth championship last year defeating Bay Port 11-2 in the Division 1 title game. Denmark captured its first-ever Division 2 championship with a 4-1 win over Jefferson. Kenosha St. Joseph won its fourth championship, tied for fifth all-time, with a 7-4 win over Coleman in the Division 3 title game, and Boyceville won 4-0 over Rosholt in Division 4 for its first-ever title.

Sun Prairie and Nekoosa are the only two teams to have won three straight championships. The Cardinals captured Division 1 titles from 2012-14, while the Papermakers won the Class B championship from 1980-82.

Both teams have each won back-to-back titles as well, as Nekoosa captured the Class B title 1984-85 and Sun Prairie won two straight Division 1 crowns in 2005-06. Other consecutive winners include Eau Claire (1957-58 and 1961-62) before the class, and later division, system was implemented; Janesville Craig in Class A in 1983-84; and most recently Webster in Division 4 in 2018-19 under coach and former Major League pitcher Jarrod Washburn.

Another title this season will not only give Sun Prairie a third string of consecutive titles under coach Rob Hamilton, who is stepping down at the end of the year, but also make the Cardinals the only program in state history to win double-digit championships.

Qualifying teams

Division 1: Sun Prairie and Milton represent the area and region.

Other qualifiers include Bay Port, Eau Claire North, Greendale, Hartland Arrowhead, Menomonee Falls and Westosha Central.

Division 2: Jefferson represents the region.

The other qualifiers along with the Eagles are Denmark, Mosinee and Pewaukee.

Division 3: Cuba City is the region’s lone representative.

The Cubans are joined by Amherst, Kenosha St. Joseph and St. Croix Falls.

Division 4: No area or region team qualified this spring.

The qualified teams are Bangor, Eau Claire Regis, Marshfield Columbus Catholic and Oakfield.

Returning champs aim to defend crown

Three of last year’s four champions are making a return trip to Grand Chute as Sun Prairie, Denmark and Kenosha St. Joseph will all get the opportunity to retain their crown.

The Cardinals won their state-best ninth championship last year defeating Bay Port in the Division 1 title game. The Vikings captured their first-ever Division 2 championship with a win over Jefferson, while the Lancers won their fourth championship with a victory over Coleman in the Division 3 title game.

Division 4 will feature a new champion this season as defending champion Boyceville, which defeated Rosholt last spring, moved up to Division 3 and was eliminated in the regional finals.

Division 1 breakdown

Defending champion Sun Prairie (26-3), ranked fifth in the latest Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association poll, received the top seed and will be making its 17th all-time, and third straight, state appearance. The Cardinals, who won the Big Eight Conference, cruised past Waunakee, 9-1, in the sectional final following a 10-3 win over Middleton in the sectional semis. Senior Addison Ostrenga, an Iowa football commit, powers the high-powered Sun Prairie offense with 38 hits, including a team-high 16 doubles and two home runs, and has .458 batting average. Senior Davis Hamilton, son of coach Rob Hamilton and a North Dakota State baseball commit, has been the Cardinals’ top pitcher. The righty has an 8-0 record behind a 0.82 earned run average over 51 innings with 68 strikeouts to just 13 walks and 31 hits, while adding 28 hits, 28 RBIs and a .384 batting average from the dish.

Fourth-ranked Eau Claire North (24-2) is back at state after a one-year hiatus looking to reach the mountain top again after capturing the 2019 title. The second-seeded Huskies pitched a pair of markedly different shutouts in the sectionals to make it back to the big dance for the 15th time in program history, rolling past Stevens Point, 7-0, after grinding out a 1-0 win over Hudson in the semis. Senior pitcher Henry Wilkinson has been masterful on the mound, recording a miniscule 0.22 ERA over 32⅔ innings. The 6-foot-3 righty has allowed just 19 hits and walked eight to 29 strikeouts. Senior catcher Jonah Hanson boasts a team-high .460 batting average with 23 RBIs.

Hartland Arrowhead, ranked second, returns to state for the first time since 2018 in search of that elusive gold ball. The third-seeded Warhawks (20-6) have twice finished runners-up, including in their most recent state appearance, and are hoping to get over the hump. Arrowhead has proven it can win tight games after outlasting Beaver Dam, 2-0, in the sectional finals following a 1-0 win over Hartford in the semis. The Warhawks have plenty of power at the plate and on the mound. Junior shortstop Ethan Hindle has six of the team’s 18 home runs to go along with 29 hits, including 10 doubles and four triples, and 29 RBIs. Meanwhile, senior pitcher Mason Buss, a Kansas State baseball commit, has a 0.48 ERA over 44 innings with just 23 hits and 10 walks allowed to 68 strikeouts.

Fourth-seeded Westosha Central (21-4) is back at state after snapping a 20-year drought. The 10th ranked Falcons punched their ticket by the skin of their teeth, beating Franklin 5-4 in the sectional finals following a 2-1 extra innings win over Oak Creek. Sophomore catcher Mason Mitacek and junior outfielder/pitcher Adam Switalski lead the Falcons with 23 hits apiece and respective .377 and .359 batting averages, but senior infielder Jack Rose helps stir the drink. The UW-Green Bay basketball commit has a team-high 25 RBIs to go along with 21 hits, including five doubles, a pair of triples and a homer for a .309 average. On the bump, coach Jake Morman isn’t afraid to go deep with seven separate pitchers logging more than a dozen innings.

Menomonee Falls (20-7) is making a second straight state appearance and is once again seeded fifth. The Phoenix, who lost to Sun Prairie in last year’s semifinals, rolled in the sectionals, downing previously top-ranked Whitefish Bay, 9-3, in the final following a 10-0 mercy rule win over Wauwatosa East. The one-two punch of senior catcher Evan Falkner and junior infielder/pitcher Zach Wolfram spearhead the Phoenix bats. Falkner has a .346 batting average with 28 hits and 24 RBIs, including five doubles and a homer. Wolfram meanwhile is only hitting .286, but has 20 hits and 23 RBIs behind seven doubles and a pair of round trippers. Wolfram is also Menomonee Falls’ go-to arm, throwing 49 innings this season with a 3.86 ERA and an 8-4 record.

Sixth-seeded Milton is making its first-ever state appearance after overcoming sectional heartbreak each of the last two seasons. The Red Hawks (21-7) didn’t make it easy on themselves, scoring a 5-4 walk-off win over Cinderella Mukwonago in the sectional final following a 4-3 comeback win over Kettle Moraine. Senior infielder Gavin Kilen is the steak and the sizzle for Milton as the Louisville commit has 34 hits, including nine doubles, four triples and a pair of homers, to go along with 16 RBIs and a .459 batting average. Senior infielder Jack Campion, a Southern Indiana basketball commit, has a team-best 35 hits and a .432 BA, while senior catcher/pitcher Alec Campbell has three homers. Senior Michael Birkhimer and freshman Trey Jones lead the Red Hawks pitching corps with a combined 83⅔ innings pitched, 53 strikeouts and respective 1.78 and 1.40 ERAs.

Greendale (20-9) received the No. 7 seed upon making its first Division 1 state tournament appearance and fourth overall, last qualifying in 2006 when the Panthers won their lone state title. The Panthers delivered a dominant performance in the sectional blanking South Milwaukee, 9-0, and Milwaukee Marquette, 6-0, to reach state for the first time in 16 years. The Woodland West Conference champs are fueled by the pair of senior shortstop/pitcher Tristan Ellis and sophomore infielder/pitcher Jack Bauer. The pair both have 31 hits on the year, with Bauer hitting nine doubles and posting a .383 batting average, while Ellis has four doubles, a homer and 17 RBIs to go along with a .378 average. The duo is also two of coach Brian Johnsen’s top pitchers. Ellis has thrown 53 innings with 64 punchouts to 15 walks for a 3.43 ERA, while Bauer has fanned 33 and allowed just 20 hits in 23⅓ innings for a 2.10 ERA.

Eighth-seeded Bay Port (19-9) is back at state for the second straight year after a miraculous run through Sectional 2. The Pirates received the No. 7 seed but upset Fox River Classic champ Ashwaubenon in 11 innings before knocking off Hortonville, 3-2, and De Pere, 11-2, in last Tuesday’s sectional. Sophomore second baseman/catcher Cal Casper helps lead the Bay Port barrage with a .405 batting average and a team-best 34 hits, including four doubles, a triple and 17 RBIs. Junior Cole Bensen has been coach Harvey Knutson’s top arm, recording a 2.61 ERA with 68 strikeouts in 48⅔ innings of work.

Division 2 breakdown

Mosinee (26-3), ranked second and seeded first, is eyeing its second state title in eight years. Mosinee punched its ticket back to state for the first time since 2018 with a 10-3 win over Rice Lake in the sectional finals after grinding out Altoona, 5-4, in the semis. Coach Adam Olson’s group, which won the Great Northern Conference, is powered by do-it-all sophomore Keagen Jirschele. The shortstop/pitcher has been dominant on the mound, racking up a 0.70 ERA with 52 strikeouts and just 31 hits allowed in a whopping 50 innings pitched. Jirschele helped his cause too as he's piled up a team-high 40 hits and 27 RBIs, including 13 doubles, five triples and a pair of homers, to go with a .421 batting average.

Second-seeded Pewaukee (24-6) is back at state in a second consecutive season and looking to cap a remarkable year after winning the Division 3 football and Division 2 boys basketball state titles already this year. The Pirates, who ended the year ranked third, powered back to state with a 4-0 win over Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran in the sectional final. Powering the Pirates' surge back to state has been senior Carson Hansen. After leading the Pirates’ gridiron success last fall, the UW-Milwaukee baseball commit has piled up a team-high 51 hits and 33 RBIs this season, including 13 doubles and two triples and two home runs, as well as a .480 batting average.

Reigning champions Denmark (26-3) may enter seeded third, but the Pirates aren’t going to give up their crown for free. The North Eastern Conference champs faced little push back in punching their ticket back to state, capped by a 6-0 shutout win over Green Bay Notre Dame in the sectional finals. The Pirates have once again been powered by the pitcher/outfielder duo of senior Hayden Konkol and junior Ethan Ovsak. Konkol, a St. Cloud State baseball commit, has a team-best 42 hits and 39 RBIs, including eight doubles and three homers, for a .457 batting average. Not to be outdone, Ovsak has a .365 BA with 31 hits and 14 RBIs, while also leading the Vikings pitching staff with a 0.47 ERA, having allowed four earned runs on 36 hits with 57 strikeouts in 59⅓ innings. Junior Lucas Miller meanwhile has a 1.23 ERA in 62̀⅓ innings with 57 strikeouts and a perfect 10-0 record.

Following last year’s runner-up finish, Jefferson (23-7) is back and looking to capture its first state championship since 2014. The third-seeded Eagles finished the year unranked and second in the Rock Valley, but it didn’t stop them from blowing by Dodgeville, 11-2, and Madison Edgewood, 7-2, to capture a second straight sectional title. Sophomore pitcher Tyler Fredrick has been masterful all season, churning out a 1.29 ERA over 76⅓ innings pitched with 64 strikeouts to just 12 walks. The Eagles aren’t lacking offensively either. The trio of sophomore Aidan Kammer, junior Tyler Butina and senior Luis Serrano are all hitting over .400 and have 40 or more hits, led by Kammer with 51. Butina has a team-high 33 RBIs to go along with 18 doubles and three triples, while Serrano has a dozen two baggers and 26 RBIs.

Division 3 breakdown

Amherst (28-0) is back at state and in the top spot for the first time in three decades. The Falcons, who won the CWC East, cruised to the sectional title with a 10-0 mercy rule win over Oconto in the final. Senior infielder/pitcher Ben Lee is the straw that stirs the drink for coach Bill Held’s bunch. The 6-5 righty is a perfect 8-0 in nine starts this season with a 1.25 ERA in 39⅓ innings of work, racking up 73 strikeouts to just 25 hits and 22 walks. Lee has helped his cause plenty with a team-high 39 hits, including a team-best eight doubles and five home runs, to go along with 46 RBIs, a .506 batting average and a .831 slugging percentage. Along with Lee, the Falcons feature three other pitchers with a sub-2.50 ERA with at least 25 innings pitched.

The last time St. Croix Falls was at state, Babe Ruth died. The Great Bambino would be proud of the Saints, who received the No. 2 seed after ending their 74-year state drought. St. Croix Falls (25-2) knocked off La Crosse Aquinas, 3-0, in the sectional final hosted by the Blugolds. The Heart O’North Conference champs are led by junior pitcher/shortstop Brayden Olson. The conference's player of the year does it all for the Saints, but where he shines most for coach Matt Vold is on the mound. The 6-foot-1 righty has a perfect 0.00 ERA with a 9-0 record to boot, striking out 98 batters and allowing just 16 hits, 15 walks and one unearned run in 48⅔ innings. He also leads St. Croix Falls with 40 hits, including a dozen doubles and three home runs, and 36 RBIs with a .465 batting average and .709 slugging percentage.

Kenosha St. Joseph is back at the big dance and looking to defend its crown after last year’s triumph marked its fourth title since 2005. The No. 3 seed Lancers (20-2) are back after rolling past host Chilton, 8-2, in last week’s sectional final. The Metro Classic Conference champs under second-year coach Ryan Gavinski boast just three seniors and have a rock-solid pitching staff, led by junior Luke Schuler. The 6-foot-3 right-hander has a 0.74 ERA and a perfect 8-0 record with three complete games and two shutouts. He’s punched out 41 and allowed just four earned runs on 26 hits and 11 walks. Senior Andrew Setter (0.96) and sophomore Tommy Santarelli (0.30) also have sub-1.00 ERAs having worked a combined 53⅓ innings. Senior shortstop Jacob Ashmus leads the way at the plate with 34 hits, 27 RBIs and a team-best .596 batting average.

Fourth-seeded Cuba City is making its long-awaited return to state as the Cubans (21-4) are back at the big dance for the first time since their runner-up finish in 1955. They snapped their 67-year drought with a 3-2, nine-inning walk-off win over Viroqua in the sectional final. The SWAL champions feature a three-headed monster at the plate in seniors Jackson Soja, Blake Bussan and Kobe Vosberg. The trio have combined for 96 hits and 93 RBIs on the year, including 21 doubles, five home runs and three triples, and all three boast batting averages over .440. Bussan and Vosberg headline the Cubans' pitching staff, with the latter holding a team-best 1.11 ERA in 44⅓ innings with 87 strikeouts to just 28 hits and 18 walks. Bussan meanwhile has a 1.82 ERA over 50 innings with 61 punch outs.

Division 4 breakdown

Eau Claire Regis (21-1) makes the jump to Division 4 this season and snagged the No. 1 seed. The Ramblers, whose only loss was a 2-0 defeat against Division 3 No. 2 seed St. Croix Falls, outlasted Solon Springs/Northwood, 13-10, in the sectional final to punch their second straight state ticket. Regis features a potent, balanced offense that has averaged 9.7 runs a game and scored in double-digits 11 times. Junior utility player Caden Weber leads the artillery with a .569 batting average behind 29 hits, including 12 doubles and two homers, and 25 RBIs. Junior Zander Rockow, a Minnesota football commit who also has a preferred walk-on offer from Wisconsin, has a team-best 32 hits, including five triples, and 27 RBIs.

Second-seeded Marshfield Columbus Catholic (20-3) will make its state debut after the Dons knocked off Rib Lake, 5-0, in the Gillett sectional final. The Cloverbelt East champions were shut out by Bloomer, 23-0, in their second-to-last game of the regular season but have rattled off five straight victories to earn their first-ever trip to the big dance. The tandem of senior catcher Cole Timmler and senior outfielder Brock Bennington power the Dons’ offense. Both have 35 hits on the year, including eight doubles apiece, while Timmler has 40 RBIs and a .538 batting average, while Bennington has slugged six homers, 33 RBIs and boasts a .926 slugging percentage. Sophomore Blake Jakobi has been coach Jared Krasselt’s top arm with a 1.23 ERA in 45⅓ innings pitched.

Bangor (21-5) is back dancing for the fourth time in program history, but just the first since 1996. The Cardinals, who split the Scenic Bluffs Conference title with Cashton, received the No. 3 seed after knocking off Pecatonica, 9-3, in the Riverdale sectional final. Senior pitcher/infielder Ashton Michek is what makes the Cardinals go as the Augustana (S.D.) recruit does it all. The 6-foot-2 lefty has a filthy 0.13 ERA over 54⅔ innings of work and has nearly been unhittable with just nine hits and 11 walks to 126 strikeouts, notching nine complete games and seven shutouts. He’s no slouch at the plate either with a .506 batting average, 39 hits and 28 RBIs, including 19 doubles and four triples. Sophomore Chase Horstman is a strong second option on the bump with a 0.79 ERA over 44⅓ innings.

Oakfield is back at state for the first time since 2017 and seventh time overall. The fourth-seeded Oaks (17-5), who won Class C in 1984 and 1986, pulled away for a 13-6 win over Iola-Scandinavia in the sectional final at Rosholt. Senior pitcher/third baseman Matthew Stahmann shines at the plate and on the mound with a team-best 1.21 ERA over 46.3 innings pitched. He also has a team-high 22 RBIs on 19 hits, including 17 doubles and a home run. Sophomore Bailey Schepp has a team-high 25 hits with nine RBIs, while freshman Mitchell Moser and junior Cael Sabel each have 23 hits and 19 RBIs apiece.

