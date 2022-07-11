Pillar behind the plate: Portage native Steve Rohrbeck remains model of consistency in umping

As the mass exodus of officials has continued to increase over recent years, Steven Rohrbeck hasn’t gone anywhere.

Rohrbes, or Rubes as he’s affectionately called, hasn’t been deterred by the intensified criticism on those in blue or stripes. He’s still just as eager to cover a Little League game as he is a high school softball or baseball game or Home Talent League contest.

What keeps him coming back is simple.

“I just love the game,” he said.

“I love to be in the dirt and I’ve met a lot of nice people and made a lot of friends; some kids and parents, and I like the respect. I just love the game and I’m not ready to give it up yet.”

That love for the game has led Rohrbeck to do even more, when most his age would start to wind down, even as he embarks into his fourth decade behind the plate or in the field. From picking up bus driving duties and being an event worker at Portage High School events to being the utmost authority and helping ingratiate the area’s next crop of umpires, Rohrbeck has become a model of consistency in an otherwise crumbling field.

“It’s special because that’s a rarity these days,” Portage athletic director Ed Carlson said. “You don’t find people that give back the way he gives back.”

Giving back began early for Rohrbeck, who graduated from Portage in 1973. He spent a number of years playing in the prestigious Portage Men’s Softball Association after receiving his diploma but ultimately had his playing career cut short by a blown-out knee.

It was then that he was given a second chance to spend time officiating.

“I said, ‘I’ve never umpired before in my life,’ but they said ‘Yeah, well you know all the rules,’’’ the former catcher said.

That intimate knowledge led Rohrbeck to agree, so he, along with Mike Hurd, officiated the first Portage Little League game. And the rest, as they say, is history.

The pair worked games for a number of years for free until former Portage athletic director Miles Oakey approached them with an offer to officiate high school games.

“Mike said one day, ‘Ruby Tuesday, wouldn’t it be fun if we got paid for this once?’ I said ‘Yeah, that’d be fun,’” Rohrbeck recounted. “Miles gave us some freshman and (junior varsity) games and that’s how it started.”

Rohrbeck quickly worked his way up to the varsity level, and later to HTL — the men’s amateur wood bat baseball league in the greater Madison area. He also reached the peak of the now all-but-extinct men’s fastpitch softball, umping eight World Series in which he officiated in the winner’s bracket each time.

He still continues to officiate everything at the high school level from varsity down to JV and freshman — now commonly referred to as JV2 — and even scrimmages.

“He’s going to show up for anything and everything,” Portage youth softball coach Troy Simonson said. “Anytime you wanted, if you called him, he would work.”

During his high school days, Rohrbeck had plenty of chances to play and he’s well aware those opportunities are shrinking for today’s youth. So when Simonson or Carlson calls in search of a last-minute fill-in, Rohrbeck is quick to jump at the chance or point them in the direction of someone who can.

After being a coach for two decades before taking over as Portage athletic director this past school year, Carlson’s happy to have someone like that at his disposal.

“He’s always been a guy you can call up, literally an hour before a game, and say, ‘Oh, my gosh, we just had a guy back out,’ and he’ll say, ‘I’ll find someone for you,’” Carlson said.

“He’s kind of a leader of the blue because he knows almost everyone in the area who’s working and he’s respected by so many.”

Passing along his wisdom

While not self-proclaimed, Rohrbeck, a North American Fastpitch Association Hall of Famer, isn’t shying away from Carlson’s moniker — and with good reason.

“There’s not too many officials in Portage that I haven’t had my fingers on, and that’s probably in the last 30 years,” he said. “We’re talking about everybody and they all started, probably with me.”

Rohrbeck has played a major role in helping keep officiating alive in the greater Portage area, from both young first-timers to older newcomers and even those veteran officials who are trying to stay away. Tony Navone has long been around Portage community athletics and ultimately began officiating some Portage Little League games for a number of years.

It led Rohrbeck to inspire Navone to take his umpiring to the next level.

“Steve reached out and said if I really wanted to start looking to progress and become a varsity official someday, he’d help me with the process. Last year he got me into a few Babe Ruth games to see if I’d like it, and he told me to get my certification, which I did last summer,” he said.

Navone has gone from recruit to Rohrbeck’s top partner the past two seasons, and he hasn’t been alone. Along with Navone, Portage natives Kevin Webb and Jimmy Walker have also gotten their officiating licenses.

While Rohrbeck admitted Navone “is going to be the best student of all,” all three share the same trait: They want to learn.

“That’s the best part of it; they don’t all think they know everything, and Tony’s a great example,” Rohrbeck said.

“I’ll be the first one to admit it, I’m hard on him, but it’s because he wants to learn. One time we had a play and he didn’t call it right, but we stopped the game and got it right, and if it happened the next game we did at least he knew how to call it.”

The younger generation has also been part of Rohrbeck’s recruiting efforts. Joia Simonson, a 2019 Portage grad, began officiating games alongside Rohrbeck during the summer of her junior year beginning with under-10 softball games.

As valuable as the knowledge Simonson received during umpire school, it was the tips of the trade that Rohrbeck showed her that really made the difference.

“He’s like, ‘Just doing this stuff, not everybody does it, but it makes the game work faster.’ All the games I ever worked with him or played while he was umpiring, they flowed well, they were well-officiated and he was always on top of stuff,” she said.

“He made sure whoever he was working with was on top of it. There was never a doubt that he knew what the count was and how many outs there were.”

Rohrbeck isn’t just recruiting his predecessors, either. Thanks to those connections and that respect garnered over the last four decades, he’s well aware of who is and isn’t available on a given night.

So when people such as Carlson are in a pinch, Rohrbeck is often the top person he calls. And if Rohrbeck is booked himself, more often than not, he makes a call is to someone who can get to the diamond.

“Mike Cooper always gave me a comment that, ‘When Rube calls, it’s hard to say no,’ and that just goes by the old guard,” Rohrbeck said. “I’ve gotten them a lot of games and it’s just hard to say no to me.”

Said Troy Simonson: “He’s not shy about calling people and saying, ‘Hey, I need you to do this,’ or, ‘Can you do baseball?’ That’s why Don Paul sold his stuff, because it’s so hard to say no to him.”

Picking up the slack off the diamond

Saying no doesn’t seem to be in Rohrbeck’s vocabulary.

Similar to officiating, a number of jobs supporting schools continue to remain unfilled across the area. Like many school districts, Portage is currently experiencing a bus driver shortage. It also hasn’t been easy for Carlson to recruit event workers for Warriors sporting events.

Rohrbeck has helped pick up the slack on both ends, driving the bus during the school year, including to and from sporting events. And when he isn’t taking teams on the road, you can usually find Rohrbeck at a game inside the gym.

During the fall Rohrbeck helps officiate volleyball games, having spent 30-plus years together alongside George Koepp, while in the winter he’s helped fill a needed hole at wrestling dual meets, learning the lost art of keeping a wrestling scorebook.

“Not many guys know how to do that, and I think I’m always Ed’s No. 1 call; he always tells me I am,” he said.

Carlson added: “The jobs that are so hard to fill … he’s doing it and doing with a smile. If he could double- or triple-book himself, he would. That’s the type of guy he is.”

Carlson described it as “selfless dedication,” but Rohrbeck will tell you the reason he does so much is simply because he likes to stay involved.

Having raised three sons — Andrew, Benjamin and Matthew, who all have officiated in the past with Benjamin continuing to get behind the plate — Rohrbeck never enjoyed just being in the stands and complaining.

“I liked to go and be on-hand as they say,” he said. “I like to be involved, I enjoy doing what I’m doing and years and years ago when I started doing that, they handed me a check and I said, ‘I get paid for this?’

“I didn’t even realize I got paid for it, I just liked doing it.”

Rohrbeck doesn’t plan on hanging it up any time soon either. He continues to love officiating all levels, and when the stakes are highest, that’s when Rohrbeck feels he’s as it his best.

However, he’ll be the first to tell you that even the best official is only as good as his partner.

“If you work with somebody terrible, they’re going to say, ‘You two guys suck,’ or at the end of the day if you do a great job, they’re going to say, ‘These two are the real deal,’” he said. “That’s been my motto for 30 years.

“The last thing I’d want to know is if you show up for a game and somebody says, ‘Oh, jeez, this guy again.’”

When Rorhbeck does choose to step away, it’s unlikely most people will be cheering his departure. Instead, they’ll probably complain about his exit.

“It’s almost hard to imagine,” Carlson said of Rohrbeck stepping away. “It’ll be an impossible void to fill because someone like that won’t come along again, not only for the hours and hours he puts in on the diamond, but the other stuff he puts in.

“Even when he physically decides to give it up, I’m sure the phone will be ringing and he’ll still be coordinating. It’s hard to imagine him not having something to do with the officials; that’s him and the loss will be ginormous because he does so much.”