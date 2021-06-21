Onalaska stymies Middleton in WIAA Division 1 sectional title baseball game

“Hats off to him. He controlled us, but I’m proud of how our team battled and how we got to this point. I wish we did (have a late-game rally again), but I guess all good things come to an end.”

Kokaisel, who was on varsity reserve much of the season, broke up a scoreless game with a two-out, two-run single to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning.

“He’s stepped up,” Onalaska first-year coach Brock Gnadt said about Kokaisel. “He’s done some big things already. … He’s one of our best hitters, to be honest. He’s a gamer. He’s got the X-factor.”

Middleton (19-10) had two aboard with none out in the seventh after an error and Cardinals senior third baseman Jacob Andler’s single to right-center.

Middleton later had the bases loaded with two out and Andler scored on a wild pitch, but Onalaska junior third baseman Wade Fox made a nice play on a grounder to record the final out.

“They just found ways to win (this season),” Middleton coach Brent Jorgensen said about his team. “They weren’t chock-full of star power and guys who have offers to play at big-time colleges. They were guys that just worked their butts off.