Onalaska stymies Middleton in WIAA Division 1 sectional title baseball game

BARABOO — Late-game magic carried the Middleton baseball team to the WIAA Division 1 sectional championship game Monday night.
But the Cardinals came up just short attempting to deliver another seventh-inning comeback.
Onalaska held off Middleton’s late rally, earning a 2-1 victory and the sectional title at Mary Rountree Evans Field.
That result followed Middleton’s 8-6 come-from-behind victory over Big Eight Conference rival Madison Memorial in the sectional semifinal earlier Monday. The Cardinals, trailing 6-3, scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Onalaska (16-9) — riding the complete-game pitching of senior Bryce Hoeft, who threw a three-hitter, and a clutch hit from freshman Kaden Kokaisel in the title game — advanced to the Division 1 state quarterfinals Friday at Herr-Baker Stadium in Fond du Lac. The Division 1 state semifinals and title game are scheduled for July 1 in Grand Chute. Onalaska’s most recent state appearance was 1994, according to WIAA records.
“Onalaska is a great team,” said Middleton senior Aidan Williams, a Milwaukee Area Technical College commit who pitched in both games and had the critical hit in the first game. "Their pitcher did a great job. He kept us off-balance pretty well. He had a pretty weird arm slot — a little sidearm.
“Hats off to him. He controlled us, but I’m proud of how our team battled and how we got to this point. I wish we did (have a late-game rally again), but I guess all good things come to an end.”
Kokaisel, who was on varsity reserve much of the season, broke up a scoreless game with a two-out, two-run single to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“He’s stepped up,” Onalaska first-year coach Brock Gnadt said about Kokaisel. “He’s done some big things already. … He’s one of our best hitters, to be honest. He’s a gamer. He’s got the X-factor.”
Middleton (19-10) had two aboard with none out in the seventh after an error and Cardinals senior third baseman Jacob Andler’s single to right-center.
Middleton later had the bases loaded with two out and Andler scored on a wild pitch, but Onalaska junior third baseman Wade Fox made a nice play on a grounder to record the final out.
“They just found ways to win (this season),” Middleton coach Brent Jorgensen said about his team. “They weren’t chock-full of star power and guys who have offers to play at big-time colleges. They were guys that just worked their butts off.
"They made the most of their opportunities, and they found ways to win. They are gritty, tough and resilient. Obviously, the first game was huge, and we found a way to win. And the second one, we were right there.”
Middleton 8, Madison Memorial 6
Middleton’s Williams came through with a three-run double to left-center field with two strikes and two out and the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning, giving the Cardinals a 7-6 lead.
Spartans senior center fielder Jaydon Bott made a diving attempt to catch Williams’ drive into the gap, but couldn’t make the play. It was a key hit in the Cardinals’ five-run rally that overcame a 6-3 deficit and toppled the Spartans (15-5).
“I was just thinking I’ve got to put the bat on the ball and take it one pitch at a time,” Williams said. “I was trying to put the ball in play and see what happens.”
Bott drove in two runs with a double to left center, giving the Spartans a 4-3 lead in the fifth. Memorial added two more runs in the sixth.
“I wish we could have popped a few more runs early with runners on base,” Memorial coach Tim Richardson said. “We didn’t quite get that clutch hit until Jaydon Bott had the clutch hit later on. I think we had some opportunities, especially in the first inning (when Memorial scored one run), to put it on them and get a nice lead to start. But I thought we played well.”
Memorial, which finished second in the Big Eight, had defeated Middleton, fourth in Big Eight play, twice during the regular season.
“It’s hard to beat that team a third time,” Richardson said.
In the first semifinal, third-seeded Onalaska earned a 12-0 victory over top-seeded La Crosse Central (12-11).
Onalaska had lost twice to Central during the regular season. Central, Onalaska and La Crosse Aquinas shared the Mississippi Valley Conference title.
“It doesn’t really feel real yet,” Gnadt said after the sectional title game. “I’m just really happy with the guys. They just persevered. We believed all year.”