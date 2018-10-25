Nate Verhage is returning to coach the Madison La Follette baseball team, according to a Twitter announcement by La Follette.
Verhage previously coached the Lancers prior to taking a job as an assistant coach with the Edgewood College baseball program for the past two seasons.
Verhage was La Follette’s coach when the Lancers advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state baseball tournament in 2010, finishing as state runner-up. La Follette defeated Fort Atkinson 12-0 and Waterford 9-4, before losing to Bay Port 10-5 in the title game.
According to his Edgewood College bio, Verhage, a 2015 WBCA All-Star coach, totaled 102 career wins, 14 playoff victories, five sectional appearances and was coach of the 2010 Division 1 state runner-up in eight seasons (2009-16) as head coach at La Follette.
He had 54 players go on to post-secondary educations or the military, with 14 playing baseball at the collegiate level. He is the founder, coach and manager of the Madison Post #501 American Legion AAA Baseball program, where the team won the 2012 and 2015 state championships and he was named a Wisconsin American Legion All Star Coach in 2014.
Verhage is a Madison native. He played for Edgewood College from 1998-2000 and completed his career ranked in the top 10 in RBI, hits and runs. He graduated from Edgewood with a bachelor’s degree in business finance (2000) and a master’s degree in education administration (2011).
Ryan Mielke was the Lancers' former coach, named to the job in December, 2016.