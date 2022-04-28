MLB prospect Gavin Kilen, who's committed to Louisville, and Milton grind out win over Monona Grove

COTTAGE GROVE — The Milton high school baseball team can win in a lot of different ways, which has been on display throughout the first month of the season to the tune of a one-loss record.
Thursday at Fireman’s Park, the Red Hawks picked one of their least glamorous paths to victory. They got there with grit.
University of Louisville recruit Gavin Kilen, the top-ranked senior prospect in the state according to Prep Baseball Report, was 0-for-3 and the Red Hawks scattered only six hits. But enough of them were timely hits, and freshman pitcher Trey Jones delivered three strong innings in relief of senior Jack Campion to pave the way for a 4-2, Badger East Conference victory over fellow league title contender Monona Grove.
“It definitely wasn’t our best game at the plate,” Milton coach Kris Agnew said, adding of Campion that he didn’t have his best stuff.
Campion, though, was able to make it four innings, allowing four hits, a pair of walks and two earned runs — on Jackson Hewitt’s towering two-run homer to left in the fourth inning that tied the game at 2 — while striking out four.
“He’s such a competitor — even when he doesn’t have his best stuff he’s going to give you a good outing,” Agnew said.
Campion got an assist from Kilen in the bottom of the second to skirt a two-out jam. The righty threw wild to first on a pick-off attempt but the shortstop Kilen’s perfect relay to third for a 9-6-5 putout got Terek Verhage trying to take two bases on the throwing error.
“When he’s playing the field,” MG coach Kevin Connor said of Kilen, “he’s clean, he’s quick.
“You don’t see that hand quickness with any other kids. It’s just different.”
That out kept Milton in front after Broden Jackson’s RBI double down the right field line gave the Red Hawks (10-1 overall, 8-0 in conference).
And MG (8-4, 5-3) would fall behind 2-0 in the top of the fourth when No. 3 batter Alec Campbell, the Player of the Year in the Badger South a year ago, doubled off the very top of the wall in left before coming home on an RBI grounder by Campion, who reached on an error on the play.
Hewitt’s blast in the bottom half of the inning, though, knotted things up.
“Jackson’s been coming along,” Connor said of Hewitt, a righty who homered to the opposite field during a doubleheader sweep of Fort Atkinson on Saturday. “His biggest thing is if he stays on it he’s got power. His timing has really been coming along, and his pitch selection.”
The tie game was short-lived as Milton went back in front by two runs in the top of the fifth, taking a 3-2 lead when Brayden Bastian, who doubled to lead off the frame, scored on an RBI fielder’s choice and Owen Holcomb scored on a passed ball.
Milton could have taken an even bigger lead in that inning, but after MG elected to intentionally walk Kilen to load the bases, Campbell lined out to shortstop and clean-up batter Jordan Bundy struck out looking.
Kilen’s other three plate appearances resulted in two fly-outs to center field and a fly-out to left. But all three were hard-hit balls.
"He didn’t have a base hit against us, but his outs look different — they sound different. The ball jumps off his bat,” Connor said.
Because Kilen only got on base the one time, and with runners in front of him, he wasn’t able to showcase another of his tools.
“We didn’t get a chance to see his speed, which I’m thankful we didn’t because he can fly,” Connor said.
After going down in order in the fifth and sixth, MG did threaten in the seventh. But a lead-off walk was negated when first baseman Braylen Vande Berg made a diving catch then retreated for an unassisted double play, and Jones got a fly-out to right to end the game after hitting a batter to bring the tying run to the plate with two outs.
“He’s been great,” Agnew said of the freshman Jones, a lefty. “It just never seems like he’s intimidated out there.”
Hewitt was pretty good on the mound himself, needing only 83 pitches to go the complete game and allowing only one earned run while striking out five, walking two and scattering the six hits.
“When he’s on, he’s very efficient,” Connor said. “He did a heck of a job. They’ve got speed all around, they move well and they do little things where the defense isn’t always comfortable out there — and that’s what makes them a tough team to play against. Jackson handled it well. He kept battling — even through a mistake, he kept battling and he got big outs.
Unfortunately for MG, which suffered a 7-1 road loss to Milton two days earlier on Tuesday, Hewitt’s effort went for naught.
Part of the reason was a lack of timely hitting, but the Silver Eagles also didn’t help their cause with a pair of errors and a passed ball, which led to the three unearned runs.
But Connor is optimistic his team is about to get on a roll.
“We gave up 11 runs to them and I think three were earned,” he said of the two games this week. “It’s hard to play perfect, but against good teams you can’t make mistakes and they capitalized on every mistake that we made.
“We know we’re on the cusp, we’re right there. We feel like we have a really good team, we play really good defense, and we just had a couple slip-ups that kind of got in the way.”
Top prospects, college recruits and emerging stars: Meet the prep baseball players to know this spring
Davis Hamilton, sr., IF, Sun Prairie
Honorable mention All-State a year ago among a loaded Cardinals roster that included catcher Josh Caron, the Division 1 Player of the Year who's now at Nebraska. Hamilton, a North Dakota State commit, is a smooth-fielding shortstop who according to Prep Baseball Report has a "feel to turn the double play in rhythm." He batted .360 in 2021 and was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases in the state title game.
Junior Jackson Hunley, a second team All-Big Eight choice a year ago, joins Hamilton in trying to lead the Cardinals back to the mountaintop. He was 7-0 on the mound last year, including the winning pitcher in the title game after striking out four over four shutout innings.
Carter Hansen, sr., IF, Poynette
Batted .352 with only five errors (.900 fielding percentage) while playing shortstop en route to first team All-Capitol North honors.
Daelen Johnson, sr., P/IF, Beaver Dam
At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Johnson is an imposing figure on the mound with a wingspan — and a "simple and clean delivery," according to Prep Baseball Report — that allows him to deliver from multiple arm slots. With a fastball in the upper 80s and significant vertical and horizontal break on his off-speed stuff, the junior's high ceiling is likely to attract attention from college scouts.
Aaron Jungers, sr., Util, Madison Memorial
Among the more well-rounded players in the area, Jungers hit .492 with 12 doubles and a pair of homers as a junior and also posted a 2.11 ERA, garnering first team All-Big Eight honors and second team All-District accolades. He has committed to Lindenwood (Mo.), which next season will begin its first season in NCAA Division I competing in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Jungers helped Memorial finished second in the Big Eight at 14-4, trailing only Sun Prairie.
Cory King, sr., OF/DH, Waunakee
A first team All-Badger North and second team All-District selection in 2021, King looks to lead a team that will have a new person filling out the lineup card for the first time in 25 years following the resignation of Spencer Lee last summer. Former assistant Micah Thingvold is the new skipper.
King batted .423 with five doubles and 20 RBIs last season.
Gavin Kilen, sr., IF, Milton
The top-ranked class of 2022 prospect in the state according to Prep Baseball Report, Kilen is a middle infielder headed to Louisville. According to his recruiting profile on Prep Baseball Report, he has "elite defensive instincts" and a great "feel for the positional demands at shortstop." He could see his name called during the MLB draft July 17-19, perhaps as early as the first round if his stock rises with a strong spring.
Andrew Kopfhamer, sr., 1B, Portage
Batted .311 with three doubles in 2021, boasting the most pop among a quartet of Warriors chosen as honorable mention All-Badger North. Brett Owen (.314) and Cooper Roberts (.308) and pitcher Erik Brouette were the other three picked as honorable mention.
Mitchell Lane, sr., DH, Lodi
Unanimously chosen as first team All-Capitol North in 2021 after batting better than .500 in league play.
Michael Leiterman, sr., OF, Poynette
Got on base at a .482 clip while hitting .311 with a homer, earning All-Capitol North first-team honors.
Christian Oppor, sr., P, Columbus
A 6-foot-1, hard-throwing left-hander with a trio of pitches in his arsenal, including a mid-90s fastball, Oppor is the fourth-ranked prospect in the class of 2022, according to Prep Baseball Report. He's committed to Gulf Coast State College, a junior college in Panama City, Fla., but has the raw potential to be selected in the MLB draft right out of high school.
Oppor, a first team All-Capitol North and second team All-District selection in 2021, struck out 79 batters in 36⅓ innings of work last year, compiling a miniscule 0.96 earned run average while also batting .323 with five homers. He'll be joined by, among others, senior AJ Uttech, who hit .420 last year while helping the Cardinals to the league title.
Kurtis Price, sr., 1B/P, Sauk Prairie
A first team All-Badger North choice a year ago, Price hit .310 with a pair of homers and 15 RBIs in 2021. He also got on base at a .481 clip.
He'll be joined by senior second baseman Brenden Larsen, a returning second team All-Conference pick who hit .333 with a pair of homers, also getting on base at a .457 clip.
Evan Sauer, soph., Util, Waupun
A second-team All-East Central Conference choice last year as a freshman, Sauer boasts a load of potential for a program that's been among the state's best in Division 2 over the last decade. He also was honorable mention All-District in 2021.
Kolton Schaller, sr., IF, Mount Horeb
The 6-foot-1 Schaller, a shortstop, has committed to Kent State (Ohio) and was first team All-Badger North and second team All-District last year after batting .541 with four home runs, 27 RBIs and a 1.585 OPS.
Senior Ethan Steinhoff, Schaller's partner in crime in the middle infield at second base, hit .442 with a 1.090 OPS in 2021, the two of them helping the Vikings reel off five straight wins late in the year before falling in the sectional finals.
Tyler Schmitt, sr., OF/P, Madison Memorial
Batted .475 a year ago en route to honorable mention All-State and first team All-Big Eight honors. Among a strong core of returning players for the Spartans, who look to challenge Sun Prairie for the league title and area supremacy. Has committed to UW-La Crosse.
Tyler Soule, sr., IF, Oregon
A middle infielder, Soule batted .476 with 11 doubles a year ago on his way to first team All-Badger South honors. He has committed to UW-Stevens Point.
Cuyler Zukowski, sr., OF, Madison La Follette
The Creighton recruit, who verbally committed 1½ years ago, was a first team All-Big Eight Conference choice last year and a second team All-State pick by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association after hitting .450 with 11 stolen bases.
He’ll have help at the plate from senior David Matuszak and junior Kaden Kowalewsky, both infielders and second-team All-Conference selections in 2021.
Easton Zempel, sr., Util, Middleton
Chosen as first team All-Big Eight and second team All-District in 2021 after batting .437, Zempel heads to Winona State (Minn.) in the fall.
He'll be joined this spring by senior outfielder Matthew Zimmerman, a second-team All-Big Eight choice who helped the Cardinals reach the sectional finals.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.