MLB prospect Gavin Kilen, who's committed to Louisville, and Milton grind out win over Monona Grove

COTTAGE GROVE — The Milton high school baseball team can win in a lot of different ways, which has been on display throughout the first month of the season to the tune of a one-loss record.

Thursday at Fireman’s Park, the Red Hawks picked one of their least glamorous paths to victory. They got there with grit.

University of Louisville recruit Gavin Kilen, the top-ranked senior prospect in the state according to Prep Baseball Report, was 0-for-3 and the Red Hawks scattered only six hits. But enough of them were timely hits, and freshman pitcher Trey Jones delivered three strong innings in relief of senior Jack Campion to pave the way for a 4-2, Badger East Conference victory over fellow league title contender Monona Grove.

“It definitely wasn’t our best game at the plate,” Milton coach Kris Agnew said, adding of Campion that he didn’t have his best stuff.

Campion, though, was able to make it four innings, allowing four hits, a pair of walks and two earned runs — on Jackson Hewitt’s towering two-run homer to left in the fourth inning that tied the game at 2 — while striking out four.

“He’s such a competitor — even when he doesn’t have his best stuff he’s going to give you a good outing,” Agnew said.

Campion got an assist from Kilen in the bottom of the second to skirt a two-out jam. The righty threw wild to first on a pick-off attempt but the shortstop Kilen’s perfect relay to third for a 9-6-5 putout got Terek Verhage trying to take two bases on the throwing error.

“When he’s playing the field,” MG coach Kevin Connor said of Kilen, “he’s clean, he’s quick.

“You don’t see that hand quickness with any other kids. It’s just different.”

That out kept Milton in front after Broden Jackson’s RBI double down the right field line gave the Red Hawks (10-1 overall, 8-0 in conference).

And MG (8-4, 5-3) would fall behind 2-0 in the top of the fourth when No. 3 batter Alec Campbell, the Player of the Year in the Badger South a year ago, doubled off the very top of the wall in left before coming home on an RBI grounder by Campion, who reached on an error on the play.

Hewitt’s blast in the bottom half of the inning, though, knotted things up.

“Jackson’s been coming along,” Connor said of Hewitt, a righty who homered to the opposite field during a doubleheader sweep of Fort Atkinson on Saturday. “His biggest thing is if he stays on it he’s got power. His timing has really been coming along, and his pitch selection.”

The tie game was short-lived as Milton went back in front by two runs in the top of the fifth, taking a 3-2 lead when Brayden Bastian, who doubled to lead off the frame, scored on an RBI fielder’s choice and Owen Holcomb scored on a passed ball.

Milton could have taken an even bigger lead in that inning, but after MG elected to intentionally walk Kilen to load the bases, Campbell lined out to shortstop and clean-up batter Jordan Bundy struck out looking.

Kilen’s other three plate appearances resulted in two fly-outs to center field and a fly-out to left. But all three were hard-hit balls.

"He didn’t have a base hit against us, but his outs look different — they sound different. The ball jumps off his bat,” Connor said.

Because Kilen only got on base the one time, and with runners in front of him, he wasn’t able to showcase another of his tools.

“We didn’t get a chance to see his speed, which I’m thankful we didn’t because he can fly,” Connor said.

After going down in order in the fifth and sixth, MG did threaten in the seventh. But a lead-off walk was negated when first baseman Braylen Vande Berg made a diving catch then retreated for an unassisted double play, and Jones got a fly-out to right to end the game after hitting a batter to bring the tying run to the plate with two outs.

“He’s been great,” Agnew said of the freshman Jones, a lefty. “It just never seems like he’s intimidated out there.”

Hewitt was pretty good on the mound himself, needing only 83 pitches to go the complete game and allowing only one earned run while striking out five, walking two and scattering the six hits.

“When he’s on, he’s very efficient,” Connor said. “He did a heck of a job. They’ve got speed all around, they move well and they do little things where the defense isn’t always comfortable out there — and that’s what makes them a tough team to play against. Jackson handled it well. He kept battling — even through a mistake, he kept battling and he got big outs.

Unfortunately for MG, which suffered a 7-1 road loss to Milton two days earlier on Tuesday, Hewitt’s effort went for naught.

Part of the reason was a lack of timely hitting, but the Silver Eagles also didn’t help their cause with a pair of errors and a passed ball, which led to the three unearned runs.

But Connor is optimistic his team is about to get on a roll.

“We gave up 11 runs to them and I think three were earned,” he said of the two games this week. “It’s hard to play perfect, but against good teams you can’t make mistakes and they capitalized on every mistake that we made.

“We know we’re on the cusp, we’re right there. We feel like we have a really good team, we play really good defense, and we just had a couple slip-ups that kind of got in the way.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.