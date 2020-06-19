MLB Draft: Janesville Craig's Jack Blomgren can't wait to join the Rockies organization

As a sophomore, Blomgren was named to the All-Big Ten second team as a shortstop and the College World Series All-Tournament Team as a sophomore. He finished the year hitting .314 with 47 RBIs and three homers as Michigan went 50-22 and 16-7 in the Big Ten.

He also started 15 games as a junior in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic brought about the cancellation of the rest of the season. He hit .286 with six RBIs and one home run as Michigan went 8-7 in non-conference play.

Blomgren’s three-year fielding percentage was .956.

While the former Cougar waits to make the transition to the next level, he’ll remain in Janesville, training with Brad Fitzke of Athlete X-Factory, the trainer he has worked with since his high school days.

“He’s got all the things that I need,” Blomgren said. “He’s got batting cages, all the weights. … I’m lucky to have enough facilities, enough things to do my work.”

Despite the new Rockies player’s desire to make his way to Denver and Coors Field, he remains unsure as to what the immediate future will look like, both due to COVID-19 and the inability of the MLB and MLB Players Association to form a consensus as to how the 2020 season will be structured, and whether there will be a training camp for the full roster.