The sixth annual “Cardinals Strike Out Cancer” baseball game between Big Eight Conference teams Middleton and Sun Prairie is scheduled for 5 p.m. May 16 at Sun Prairie.
It is an annual event to support those touched by cancer and to celebrate life by attending, donating and sponsoring, according to event organizers.
Middleton and Sun Prairie come together in the event, which was begun by former Middleton coach Tom Schmitt and Sun Prairie coach Rob Hamilton, to play baseball and raise money for American Family Children’s Hospital pediatric cancer research. The tradition continues with first-year Middleton coach Brent Jorgensen.
According to a release, the Middleton honoree is scheduled to be Middleton senior Abigail Grubba. The Middleton bat kid will be Noah Sanger.
The Sun Prairie honorees are scheduled to be Sun Prairie freshman Cooper Perry and senior Jackson Beihoffer. The Sun Prairie bat kids will be Cooper Perry’s brothers, Reese, Tucker, Quinn and Hutch Perry.
There will be free admission. Charitable donations will be accepted on entry to the game.
“Cardinals Strike Out Cancer” apparel – including caps and T-Shirts -- will be available for purchase at the game or in advance.
There will be a raffle and prizes.
Checks payable to American Family Children’s Hospital are to be turned in to Jorgensen and Hamilton or brought to the game.
Questions should be directed to amaastricht5@gmail.com.