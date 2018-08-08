Try 1 month for 99¢
Middleton's Joel Ticknor slides safely into home against Sun Prairie catcher Ty Hamilton in the 5th inning April 12, 2018, in Middleton. (Photo © Andy Manis)

 Andy Manis

Middleton has named Brent Jorgensen as its baseball coach, Middleton athletic director Bob Joers said Wednesday.

Jorgensen replaces Tom Schmitt, who stepped down in June after 16 seasons as head coach.

Schmitt led Middleton to seven WIAA state tournament appearances, including the 2003 Division 1 state title. Middleton and Sun Prairie shared the Big Eight crown this spring.

Joers was excited about the Jorgensen hire, saying: “I think he’ll take off.”

Jorgensen has served as an assistant in the baseball program, including coaching the freshman and JV teams, and as an assistant in the football and girls basketball programs, Joers said. This fall, Jorgensen is coaching the freshman football team. Jorgensen is a social studies teacher at the high school, Joers said.

“I think he learned a lot from Tom Schmitt,” Joers said. “He grew and listened. I think he’s ready for it.”

Joers said there were 13 applicants for the job.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

