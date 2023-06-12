GRAND CHUTE — The Middleton baseball team couldn’t solve Hortonville right-hander Thomas Burns on Monday night and saw its season end at the WIAA state tournament.

Burns, an Arizona State commit, threw a complete-game shutout in leading second-seeded Hortonville to a 3-0 victory over seventh-seeded Middleton in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game at Fox Cities Stadium.

Hortonville (25-4) advances to play third-seeded Franklin (24-4) in the second semifinal scheduled for late afternoon Wednesday. Franklin defeated sixth-seeded Burlington 9-8 in nine innings Monday night. Middleton finished 22-9.

Burns, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior, turned in a strong performance. He allowed three hits, walked three and struck out eight.

Middleton senior right-hander Noah Schmitt kept the Polar Bears off balance, effectively using off-speed pitches as he pitched into the sixth inning. He allowed all three runs (two earned) on four hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

Hortonville finally broke through in the scoreless game in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring twice with two outs. Polar Bears senior third baseman Brett Sommer tripled off the fence in the left-field corner, driving in senior center fielder Evan Mahan with the game’s first run.

Senior shortstop Camden Kuhnke’s infield hit drove in Sommer, giving Hortonville a 2-0 lead. Senior second baseman Nate Vela added a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, increasing the Polar Bears’ lead to 3-0.

Senior catcher Wyatt Baird collected the Cardinals’ first hit with one out in the fourth inning, doubling to left with one out.

Senior shortstop Hayden Hellenbrand, who’s committed to Edgewood College, grounded to third and Baird was tagged out on the play by Sommer. Hellenbrand reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second on Sommer’s throwing error. After senior first baseman Aiden Cleary walked, Burns retired senior designated hitter Jacob Guerrero on a grounder back to the box.

In the sixth inning, the Cardinals put two runners on board (senior center fielder Jackson Rademacher walked with one out and Hellenbrand singled with two outs). But Middleton wasn’t able to score.

The Polar Bears threatened in the bottom of the first inning, after Schmitt issued two walks with one out. But he worked out of the jam, which at one point had Hortonville runners on first and third with two outs.

Fifth-seeded Whitefish Bay (23-7) will play top-seeded Stevens Point (26-1) in the first Division 1 semifinal about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Whitefish Bay defeated fourth-seeded Menomonee Falls 7-5 in eight innings, while Stevens Point edged eighth-seeded Hartford 6-5 in quarterfinal games.

Middleton, which finished third in the Big Eight Conference, made its 14th state appearance and most recent trip since 2016. The Cardinals won a Division 1 state title in 2003 under then-coach Tom Schmitt. It was the first state trip for the Cardinals under coach Brent Jorgensen, whose hiring was announced in August, 2018.

Middleton advanced to state with a 3-1 victory over Verona in the La Crosse sectional title game last week.

Here are the scenes of Middleton baseball's first state appearance since 2016