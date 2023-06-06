LA CROSSE — Brent Jorgensen knows his Middleton baseball team isn’t flashy or really all that gaudy.

In fact, the Cardinals' veteran coach takes immense pride in that fact.

“We know who we are,” he said. “We’re pretty gritty, we’re pretty resilient and not a whole lot of things faze us.”

The fourth-seeded Cardinals were icy cold under pressure once again Tuesday afternoon, grinding out a 3-1 win over No. 3 Verona in a WIAA Division 1 sectional championship game at Copeland Park. Noah Schmitt allowed one run on three hits over six innings of work while Jackson Rademacher went 2-for-4, including delivering the go-ahead RBI double, to help Middleton capture its first sectional title since 2016.

“I've been with these guys - these seniors - for my whole life basically, so just for us to top this off going to state my senior year, it’s pretty surreal,” Hayden Hellenbrand said.

Hellenbrand, one of 14 seniors on this year’s Cardinals roster, was the lone player remaining from Middleton’s 2021 team that lost to Onalaska in its last sectional final appearance. So it was only fitting that when Schmitt was nearing the 100-pitch limit and the Cardinals (20-8) were just three outs away from their first state appearance in seven years, the ball ended up in Hellenbrand’s hands.

And after a gut-wrenching 2-1 loss to the Hilltoppers two years ago, the righty got right to work. Hellenbrand retired the Wildcats (18-11) in order, punctuated by strikeouts of Garrison Codde and Atticus Marse to polish off the win.

“We knew he’d come in, attack the zone, get after it and he did just that,” Jorgensen said. “We’ve been here for our third year in a row and we’ve come up just short. It’s pretty awesome to be able to come out on the winning end.”

That didn’t look to be the case early on as the Cardinals got off to a brutal start going down in order in the top half of the first inning before committing a pair of one-out errors to give the Wildcats a pair of runners.

Schmitt and the Cardinals' defense remained undeterred however. The righty picked off Verona’s Jack DeTienne at second base before getting Mason Armstrong to ground out to short to end the threat.

“Our team has great resilience. If we make a mistake, everybody picks each other up. It was a great team effort all around,” Schmitt said.

That carried over to the plate as Middleton took the lead in the top of the second on a one-out Jacob Guerrero RBI single. The Wildcats answered back with a run in the bottom of the fourth as Tre Grignon beat out a throw to first base, allowing Armstrong to score from second to knot the game at 1.

The Cardinals again showed their stick-to-itiveness, responding with two runs in the top of the fifth. After a leadoff walk by Jackson Guerrero, Rademacher ripped a one-out RBI double into left field and later scored on a passed ball to put the Cardinals in front 3-1.

“We’ve heard for a while now that we’re only a smallball type of team, but we earned every one of our runs,” Jorgensen said. “We were hitting the ball around the park a bit, and quite frankly we probably left a few runs out there but at the end of the day it doesn’t matter.”

The Cardinals' defense ensured that down the stretch as they committed just one error over the final six innings, thanks in part to some stellar plays to cage the Wildcats. Verona lined into a double play with runners on first and second in the third inning and Schmitt stranded runners on the corners in the bottom of the sixth to preserve the two-run cushion.

“I thought the big difference was that line drive to third base and we got doubled off. If that goes over his head, it could be a different ballgame,” Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said. “I thought both teams pitched well, played well and it just didn’t fall for us today.”

Marse went 2-for-3 while Riley Peterson struck out six in 2⅓ innings of relief work. Middleton will turn its attention to Monday’s Division 1 state quarterfinals at Neuroscience Group Field in Grand Chute. While their opponent is yet to be announced — seedings will be finalized Wednesday night — the Cardinals don’t intend on changing their approach.

“We don’t 10-run rule teams. We grind teams out. We've been doing this all year,” Jorgensen said. “Twelve of the 14 seniors have been playing together for seven years or longer, and they've been doing it for seven years or longer. I mean, that's just the type of team they are.”

Comebacks crown semifinal winners

Middleton opened the day with a 4-3 win over eighth-seeded Sun Prairie West in the opening semifinal game.

Sun Prairie West scored a pair of runs in the top of the first to take a quick 2-0 lead before surrendering four straight runs to Middleton. The Cardinals scored three in the bottom of the first and tacked on another in the bottom of the second on a Wyatt Baird RBI single that proved to be the game-winning run.

Ben Olsen went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles while Jaiden Jung had a double to lead the Wolves (18-11).

Verona rallied past Monona Grove 6-4 to set up the Big Eight Conference rubber match.

Monona Grove (22-5) led 3-0 through four innings before the Wildcats exploded for four in the top of the fifth. The Silver Eagles tied the game at 4 with a run in the bottom of the fifth but couldn’t prolong things as they stranded the bases loaded to end the game. Mac Vesperman went 3-for-5 and Kaden Connor had two hits to lead the Silver Eagles.

