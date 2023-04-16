The Wisconsin State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Mason Armstrong of Verona.

Mason Armstrong, sr., Verona

Sport: Baseball (also plays football and basketball)

By the numbers: In 2022, Armstrong had a batting average of .400 with one home run and 18 RBIs. He was a first-team All-Big Eight Conference choice and was an honorable mention selection on the All-State team.

Favorite athletic memory: Winning the outright Big Eight Conference title in football last fall, but hopes to make more during the baseball season.

Favorite class: Physics

Favorite place to compete: Janesville Craig

Quotable: "Mason is a well-rounded three-sport student athlete that is also a fantastic leader," Verona coach Brad Dorazio said.