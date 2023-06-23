This year’s prep baseball season was a fun one to watch.

Sun Prairie East finished 21-6, but the Cardinals were stunned by the new kid on the block, Sun Prairie West, falling 9-8 in a WIAA Division 1 regional final on June 1.

During the regular season, Middleton was the only team to defeat Janesville Craig, the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association’s top-ranked Division 1 team.

In a season with talent spread across the area, here are the members of the State Journal’s All-Area team.

Player of the year

Andy Nordloh, sr., catcher, Waunakee — Waunakee found success — going 15-11, including a 10-5 mark against Badger East Conference competition — largely because of who the Warriors had working behind the plate.

Nordloh was a first-team All-Badger East player and earned Player of the Year honors thanks to his performance at the plate. He hit .362 with seven doubles, five home runs and 25 RBIs, while also drawing 11 walks and being hit by three pitches.

Waunakee coach Micah Thingvold said Nordloh came up big several times this season. The senior homered in the seventh inning of a 7-5 upset of Arrowhead on April 14, a walk-off homer against Reedsburg to secure a 7-6 victory on May 4, and two days later, Nordloh had a walk-off single to beat Onalaska 4-3.

Thingvold said Nordloh carried the Warriors to the conference championship game against Monona Grove on May 19, with Waunakee falling 2-1.

Coach of the Year

Middleton’s Brent Jorgensen — The Cardinals skipper faced stiff competition for Coach of the Year honors. Sun Prairie East faced a loss of talent after Sun Prairie split into two schools, but it still found a way to finish second in the Big Eight standings, while Monona Grove turned in an impressive showing to win the Badger East.

However, Jorgensen stood out from the pack by leading the Cardinals to trip to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament in Grand Chute with a 3-1 victory over Verona in the sectional final on June 6. The Cardinals defeated Sun Prairie West 4-3 in the sectional semifinal earlier in the day after the Wolves stunned Jack Marchese and his Sun Prairie East team 9-8 in a regional final on June 1.

Middleton senior pitchers Noah Schmitt and Jacob Guerrero were first-team All-Big Eight players. Senior catcher Wyatt Baird and senior first baseman Alden Cleary were second-teamers, while seniors Hayden Hellenbrand and Jackson Rademacher and freshman Jackson Guerrero were honorable mention selections.

Middleton had some big wins during the regular season, including a 2-1 Big Eight victory over Janesville Craig, the conference champions and No. 1 team in Division 1 according to the WisSports.net coach’s poll. The Cardinals defeated Madison West 4-1 in a regional final on June 1 and 12-10 on April 24.

First team

Pitcher: Sun Prairie East senior Zach Brzezinski. Catcher: Waunakee senior Andy Nordloh. First base: Sun Prairie East junior Drew Kavanaugh. Second base: Edgewood senior Jacob Sheahan. Third base: Mount Horeb senior Ethan Tranel. Shortstop: Sun Prairie East sophomore Max Glusick. Left fielder: Sun Prairie East junior John Hadley VI. Center fielder: McFarland senior Dadon Gillen. Right fielder: Madison West senior Caleb Karll. Utility: Monona Grove sophomore Kaden Connor.

Honorable mention

Edgewood sophomore shortstop Preston Yaucher, McFarland senior shortstop Jack Schraml, Middleton senior pitcher Noah Schmitt, Middleton senior catcher Wyatt Baird, Middleton senior first base Alden Cleary, Monona Grove senior first baseman Mac Vesperman, Monona Grove junior left fielder Nick Guidici, Sun Prairie East junior center fielder Sam Ostrenga, Sun Prairie West senior utility Jackson Hunley, Verona senior utility Riley Peterson, Verona senior left fielder Mason Armstrong.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

