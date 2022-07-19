Meet the State Journal's 2022 baseball All-Area team

Wisconsin State Journal 2022 All-Area baseball team

Players of the year

Davis Hamilton, sr., Sun Prairie – Hamilton, a pitcher and shortstop, was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference and the league’s player of the year. He was the South Central District Division 1 Player of the Year and a first-team choice as a pitcher on the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-State team. The North Dakota State commit helped lead the Cardinals to the Big Eight title and to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. He was 9-1 with a 1.20 ERA as a pitcher and hit .358, driving in 30 runs.

Coaches of the year

Kris Agnew, Milton — Agnew guided Milton (24-7) to the WIAA Division 1 state championship in its first state trip. The sixth-seeded Red Hawks, led by senior shortstop and Louisville commit Gavin Kilen, defeated third-seeded Hartland Arrowhead 8-5 in a quarterfinal, topped seventh-seeded Greendale 8-2 in a semifinal and defeated eighth-seeded Bay Port 11-1 in the championship game.

Rob Hamilton, Sun Prairie — Hamilton, the Big Eight Coach of the Year, wrapped up his storied coaching career, which resulted in six state titles since he took over as Sun Prairie’s head coach in 2001. Hamilton directed the Cardinals (26-4) to the Big Eight title and to their 17th appearance at the WIAA state tournament. Sun Prairie fell to Bay Port 4-2 in the quarterfinals.

First team

Davis Hamilton, sr., P/SS, Sun Prairie; Gavin Kilen, sr., INF, Milton; Jake Schaffner, jr., INF, Janesville Craig; Peyton Lee, sr., DH/utility, Edgerton; Christian Oppor, sr., P, Columbus; Cal Fisher, jr., P, Deerfield; Howie Rickett, sr., C, Waunakee; Alec Campbell, sr., C, Milton; Addison Ostrenga, sr., INF, Sun Prairie; Dadon Gillen, jr., OF, McFarland; Mason Armstrong, jr., OF, Verona.

Honorable mention

Seniors – Quinn Baier, Sauk Prairie; Nick West, Verona; Jack Ryan, Janesville Craig; Tyler Soule, Oregon; Jackson Trudgeon, Madison Edgewood; Kyle Schupmann, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Joseph Hartlieb, Madison Edgewood; Tyler Marty, Lakeside Lutheran; Easton Zempel, sr., Middleton; Luke Shepski, Waunakee; Stephen Paulsen, sr., Middleton; Trevor Syse, Belleville; Tyler Schmitt, Madison Memorial; Carson Syse, Belleville; Ethan Wickman, River Valley; Logan Thomas, Beaver Dam; Kase Reierson, DeForest; Jack Campion, Milton; Ayden Schauer, Watertown; Brady Martin, Watertown; Levi Kline, Baraboo; Kolton Schaller, Mount Horeb; Andy Niaves, Oregon; Kenny Disdier-Bruno, Reedsburg; Tyler Piotrowski, Madison Memorial; Aidan Baccus, Madison West; Patrick Schork, Janesville Craig; Max Steiner, Verona; Jackson Heiman, Watertown Luther Prep; Andy Carpenter, Lake Mills; Carter Hansen, Poynette; Jared Marty, Cambridge; Jaeger Schoenemann, Wisconsin Heights; Cole Denniston, Marshall; Devin Brabender, Wisconsin Heights; Anthony Nolden, Belleville; Tucker Tesdal, Cambridge; Willard Peterson, Evansville; Shane Kisting, Edgerton; Preston Hying, River Valley.

Juniors — Daelen Johnson, Beaver Dam; Dane Brost, jr., Fort Atkinson; Aaron Uttech, Columbus; Aiden Schenk, Janesville Craig; Hudson Turner, Baraboo; Devin Gudenschwager, Janesville Craig; Caleb Karll, Madison West; James Cullison, Monona Grove; Jacob Sheahan, Madison Edgewood; George Brukwicki, Monroe; Edison Alonso, Reedsburg; Eddy Eveland, Lake Mills; Nate Yaroch, Lakeside Lutheran; Derek Bruce, Lake Mills; Parker Wingert, Watertown Luther Prep; Keegan Fleischman, Lodi; Wyatt Jennings, Marshall; Derek Adler, Wisconsin Heights; Easton Dreyfus, New Glarus.

Sophomores – Aidan Berg, Lakeside Lutheran; Brady Link, Columbus; Matthew Motl, Marshall; Austin Anderson, Deerfield.