Jack Schraml, sr., McFarland

Quotable: McFarland coach John Feldner said, “Jack is such a great teammate and leader. Jack brings all of his energy and enthusiasm to practices and games. He is very positive, optimistic and team oriented. He constantly is encouraging his teammates. When things are tough, Jack is right there encouraging his teammates and pushing forward. He makes it fun for everyone because he is having so much fun playing baseball. He sets a high standard for himself, and his teammates respect him for this. In a sport that deals with a lot of failure, Jack's personality, his desire to succeed and positive outlook is very refreshing. His teammates have no choice but to follow him. Over the years, Jack has worked very hard on his game, and it is great to see all of that hard work pay off for him.”