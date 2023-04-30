Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.
This week’s high school sports spotlight is Jack Schraml of McFarland.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at
wsjsports@madison.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected. Jack Schraml, sr., McFarland By the numbers: Schraml is hitting .435 with four stolen bases. As a pitcher, he has a 2.80 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP. Schraml also has 29 putouts.
Favorite athletic memory: Pitching a no-hitter against Edgerton last summer. Favorite class: Economics. Favorite place to compete: McFarland’s home field. Quotable: McFarland coach John Feldner said, “Jack is such a great teammate and leader. Jack brings all of his energy and enthusiasm to practices and games. He is very positive, optimistic and team oriented. He constantly is encouraging his teammates. When things are tough, Jack is right there encouraging his teammates and pushing forward. He makes it fun for everyone because he is having so much fun playing baseball. He sets a high standard for himself, and his teammates respect him for this. In a sport that deals with a lot of failure, Jack's personality, his desire to succeed and positive outlook is very refreshing. His teammates have no choice but to follow him. Over the years, Jack has worked very hard on his game, and it is great to see all of that hard work pay off for him.”
Photos: Oregon girls soccer defeats Mount Horeb 5-0
Oregon's Elise Boyd (22) and Mount Horeb's Eleanor Guenther (3) chase after the loose ball in the first half at the Ward Huntoon Memorial Field in Oregon, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb's Gwen Motl (20) moves the ball against Oregon in the first half at the Ward Huntoon Memorial Field in Oregon, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Addison Werth (2) runs with the ball against Mount Horeb in the first half at the Ward Huntoon Memorial Field in Oregon, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Ashley Wolfe (3) passes the ball against Mount Horeb in the first half at the Ward Huntoon Memorial Field in Oregon, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Katherine Pankratz (15) passes the ball to Elise Boyd (22) in the first half at the Ward Huntoon Memorial Field in Oregon, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Katherine Pankratz (15) runs the ball against Mount Horeb's Maddie Conrad (23) in the first half at the Ward Huntoon Memorial Field in Oregon, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Ashley Wolfe (3) fights for the ball against Mount Horeb's Gwen Motl (20) in the first half at the Ward Huntoon Memorial Field in Oregon, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Katherine Pankratz (15) passes the ball against Mount Horeb's Maddie Conrad (23) in the first half at the Ward Huntoon Memorial Field in Oregon, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Elise Boyd (22) leaps over Mount Horeb's Olivia Droessler (16) and remain in control on the ball in the first half at the Ward Huntoon Memorial Field in Oregon, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Katherine Pankratz (15) stops the ball against Mount Horeb's Maddie Conrad (23) in the first half at the Ward Huntoon Memorial Field in Oregon, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Oregon's Addison Werth (2) fights for the ball against Mount Horeb's Rowan Johnson (15) in the first half at the Ward Huntoon Memorial Field in Oregon, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2023. SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Mount Horeb's Rowan Johnson (15) fights for the ball against Oregon's Maggie Langehohl (28) in the first half at the Ward Huntoon Memorial Field in Oregon, Wis., Friday, April 21, SAMANTHA MADAR, STATE JOURNAL
SAMANTHA MADAR STATE JOURNAL
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!