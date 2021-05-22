Mason Kirchberg, DeForest sweep Waunakee in Badger North baseball doubleheader

WAUNAKEE — DeForest senior shortstop Mason Kirchberg saw that a strong wind was blowing out Saturday.
Kirchberg certainly wasn’t complaining about the hitter-friendly conditions.
But he said he didn’t want to let that tempting development alter his plate approach or swing against Badger North Conference rival and host Waunakee because he’s already feeling “locked in” while in the batter’s box.
“The approach doesn’t change that much,” said Kirchberg, who’s committed to UW-Oshkosh. “I still have to execute my swing to the best of my ability on the best pitch possible.”
Kirchberg drove in the first run of the first game with a first-inning single and blasted a home run to center field in each game of the doubleheader.
That propelled DeForest to a sweep of the twin bill in a duel between two of the league’s top teams entering Saturday’s matchup.
“I was kind of hoping for about a 50 mph wind blowing straight in — with the way they can swing the bat and tend to score runs,” said Waunakee coach Spencer Lee, noting it was the first time this season the wind was blowing out.
The Norskies (10-2 overall, 6-2 Badger North) won the opener 3-0 behind senior right-handed pitcher Keagon Kaufmann, then opened an 11-0 lead after two innings in claiming a 14-4 five-inning victory in the second game against the Warriors (5-5, 5-3).
“Our approach is that we’ve got to get on them early and get ahead, keep rolling the whole game, so we don’t have to worry about mistakes and can play loose and play fast,” said Kirchberg, who has five homers this season. “Just getting ahead of them early really helped the guys loosen up and play baseball.”
In the second game, senior Justin Hausser, Kirchberg and junior Josh Jansen hammered home runs, while wearing DeForest’s traditional weekend uniforms, which include pink and purple and are dedicated to the team’s moms. DeForest coach Harold Olson said the team’s poster this season includes the motto, “Hitting bombs for moms.”
“He’s got a hot bat,” Olson said about Kirchberg, DeForest’s No. 3 hitter. “He has a really hot bat right now. Not only is he consistently getting the barrel on the ball, he’s also hitting for power, which really helps in the middle of our order.”
DeForest scored five times in the first — on one hit, three walks, a hit batter and two errors — and added six runs in the second inning. Hausser led off the second with a homer to left field, giving DeForest a 6-0 lead. Kirchberg delivered a two-run homer in the second, increasing the lead to 8-0. Janson’s solo homer gave the Norskies a 13-2 lead in the third.
In the first game, Kaufmann struck out nine and was credited with a three-hitter in a complete game.
Kirchberg gave DeForest a 1-0 advantage with his run-scoring single, after Hausser led off the game with a double. Kirchberg unloaded a solo homer leading off the sixth inning, boosting the Norskies’ lead to 2-0.
“He’s been a star in this league since he was a freshman,” Lee said. “He brings a lot of value to them as a defender and a leader and he’s an elite hitter. He’s done that since he was a freshman. He can hit the ball anywhere with authority. If you don’t make a good pitch to him, he will make you pay every time.”
The Norskies added another run in the sixth inning, breaking up the pitchers’ duel between Kaufmann and Waunakee junior Bucky Kuhn.
“It was a great pitching duel between the two teams,” Olson said. “A lot of strikes were thrown, a lot of plays were made on defense.”
Waunakee junior right fielder Peter James had stymied DeForest’s scoring threat in the fifth inning when he threw out consecutive base runners at third base on hits to right.
Waunakee put two runners aboard on singles by junior Howie Rickett and sophomore Jack Shepski in the sixth, but couldn't score against Kaufmann.
“We feel really good, especially because we started out (the season) with half of our team playing football,” Olson said. “But they are making that transition fast to the baseball season, so we are really pleased about that.”
Lee liked the way the Warriors battled in the first game.
“We know DeForest is one of the top teams in the state,” Lee said. “We knew we were going to have to play really well to compete with them. I’m really proud of our guys. That first game, we really hung in there. We struggled against a really good pitcher, obviously, on offense. … But our guys battled and competed and did everything we asked of them.”