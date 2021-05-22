Mason Kirchberg, DeForest sweep Waunakee in Badger North baseball doubleheader

“Our approach is that we’ve got to get on them early and get ahead, keep rolling the whole game, so we don’t have to worry about mistakes and can play loose and play fast,” said Kirchberg, who has five homers this season. “Just getting ahead of them early really helped the guys loosen up and play baseball.”

In the second game, senior Justin Hausser, Kirchberg and junior Josh Jansen hammered home runs, while wearing DeForest’s traditional weekend uniforms, which include pink and purple and are dedicated to the team’s moms. DeForest coach Harold Olson said the team’s poster this season includes the motto, “Hitting bombs for moms.”

“He’s got a hot bat,” Olson said about Kirchberg, DeForest’s No. 3 hitter. “He has a really hot bat right now. Not only is he consistently getting the barrel on the ball, he’s also hitting for power, which really helps in the middle of our order.”

DeForest scored five times in the first — on one hit, three walks, a hit batter and two errors — and added six runs in the second inning. Hausser led off the second with a homer to left field, giving DeForest a 6-0 lead. Kirchberg delivered a two-run homer in the second, increasing the lead to 8-0. Janson’s solo homer gave the Norskies a 13-2 lead in the third.