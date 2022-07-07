Madison West's Aidan Baccus, Madison Edgewood's Jackson Trudgeon earn All-City baseball honors

Madison West senior Aidan Baccus and Madison Edgewood senior Jackson Trudgeon led the Madison All-City baseball team as co-players of the year.
Edgewood’s Rich Newton was selected as coach of the year.
The team was selected by baseball coaches at Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West and announced in a release by The Dugout Club Inc., which sponsored the team.
The team was scheduled to be recognized prior to the Madison Mallards’ game against Green Bay on Wednesday night at Warner Park.
Trudgeon was a unanimous Badger West Conference first-team selection. He played shortstop and was a pitcher for the Badger West champion Crusaders, who finished 17-5 overall and 10-3 in conference play.
Trudgeon, a preferred walk-on for the University of Wisconsin football program, hit .456 with 36 hits, 27 runs scored, 12 runs batted in and 21 stolen bases.
He also had five doubles and two triples. On the mound, he had a 3-1 record with one save and a 3.01 earned run average.
Baccus earned All-Big Eight Conference first-team honors as an outfielder and also pitched for the Regents (13-12 overall, 10-8 Big Eight).
The UW-La Crosse commit hit .406 with an on-base percentage of .523. He had 28 hits, scored 18 runs and drove in 14 runs. He also stole 14 bases.
Baccus was 2-2 as a pitcher. He had a 3.79 earned run average with 57 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings.
The Dugout Club Inc. was organized in 1970 to promote and support the sport of baseball in the greater Madison area. Since 1992, the Dugout Club has contributed nearly $500,000 to support baseball programs in the Madison area, according to the release.
2022 MADISON ALL-CITY BASEBALL TEAM *Cuyler Zukowski 12 La Follette .315 average, 22 hits, 3 home runs, 22 RBIs, 21 runs, D1 commit; *Tyler Schmitt 12 Memorial 1st team All-Big Eight, .313 avg., 29 runs,, 20 walks, UW-La Crosse,
Pitching: 2.50 earned run average, 71 strikeouts, 33 walks, 42 innings;
*Aidan Baccus 12 West 1st team All-Big Eight, .406 avg., 28H, 18R, 14 RBI, 14 SB, .523 OBP, UW-La Crosse commit.
Pitching: 2-2, 3.79 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 35.2 IP, 57K;
*Caleb Karll 11 West 1st team All-Big Eight, .338 avg.,15 extra-base hits, 3 HRs, 21 runs, 22 RBIs, 8 stolen bases; Joe Hartlieb 12 Edgewood 1st team All-Badger West, .394 avg., 20 runs, 13 RBIs, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 10 stolen bases; Devin Coyle 11 La Follette HM All-Big Eight, .333 avg., 2 home runs, 23 RBIs; Carter Borcherding 12 La Follette .313 avg., 11 RBIs, 13 runs, Edgewood College commit; *Isaac Seip 12 East 2nd team All-Big Eight, .340 avg., 4 2Bs; 8 RBIs, .968 fielding %; *Jackson Trudgeon 12 Edgewood 1st team All-Badger West (unanimous), UW preferred football walk-on
.456 avg., 36 hits, 27 runs, 12 RBIs, 5 2Bs, 2 3Bs, 21 stolen bases
Pitching: 3-1, 1 Save, 3.01 ERA;
Jacob Sheahan 11 Edgewood 1st team All-Badger West, .412 avg., 18 runs, 18 RBIs, 3 2Bs, 2 3Bs., 8 SBs; Preston Yaucher 9 Edgewood 2nd team All-Badger West,.365 avg., 20H, 16R, 10 RBI, 2Dbl., 12 SB; Cal Donovan 10 West 2nd team All-Big eight, .327 avg., 8 RBIs, 6 runs;
Defensively: 10 baserunners caught stealing in 139 innings
Tyler Piotrowski 12 Memorial 1st Team All-Big Eight, .286 avg.,15 RBIs, 17 runs, 13 walks, 7 SBs
Defense: 8 baserunners caught stealing, 1 error in 134.2 innings;
*David Matuszak 12 La Follette 2nd team All-Big Eight, .368 avg., 9 2Bs, 14 RBIs, 25 runs, UW-Whitewater commit; Alex McHugh 12 West .242 avg., .306 on-base%, 10 of 10 SBs, Super Sub, 3.97 GPA; *Eamonn Mulhern 12 East HM All-Big Eight, .350 batting avg., 3.42 ERA; 64 K’s; 24 BB’s, 46.1 IP; *Zak Jessup 12 Memorial HM All-Big Eight, 2.54 ERA, 33 Ks, 11 BBs, 41.1 IP; Steffen Mello 10 Edgewood 2nd Team All-Badger West, 1.19 ERA, 43 Ks, 15 BB, 53 IP; Henry Bishop 10 Edgewood 2nd Team All-Badger West, 1.17 ERA, 33 Ks, 11 BB, 42 IP; Co-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR -- Jackson Trudgeon, Sr., Edgewood and Aidan Baccus, Sr., West COACH OF THE YEAR -- Rich Newton, Edgewood * Returning All-City selection
