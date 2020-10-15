 Skip to main content
Madison Memorial's Kyle Yu commits to Winona State for baseball
Madison-West-at-Memorial-high-school-baseball-09-H2J0542-04232019195525

Madison Memorial's Kyle Yu snags a line drive in the infield in the top of the fifth inning, as Memorial tops West 2-0 in Big Eight Conference high school baseball on Tuesday, 4/23/19 at Mansfield Stadium field at Memorial High School in Madison, Wisconsin

 Greg Dixon Photo

Madison Memorial senior Kyle Yu announced on Twitter on Thursday that he has orally committed to Winona State University in Minnesota and plans to play baseball.

Yu, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound infielder, primarily plays shortstop and second base.

As a sophomore, Yu was a second-team all-conference pick as an infielder in the Big Eight Conference in 2019. The 2020 spring baseball season wasn’t played after the WIAA canceled spring competitions and state tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winona State is an NCAA Division II program.

Yu tweeted: “I am extremely honored and blessed to say that I have committed to Winona State to further my academic and baseball career! Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and especially my parents.”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

