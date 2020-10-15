Madison Memorial's Kyle Yu commits to Winona State for baseball

Madison Memorial senior Kyle Yu announced on Twitter on Thursday that he has orally committed to Winona State University in Minnesota and plans to play baseball.

Yu, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound infielder, primarily plays shortstop and second base.

As a sophomore, Yu was a second-team all-conference pick as an infielder in the Big Eight Conference in 2019. The 2020 spring baseball season wasn’t played after the WIAA canceled spring competitions and state tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winona State is an NCAA Division II program.

Yu tweeted: “I am extremely honored and blessed to say that I have committed to Winona State to further my academic and baseball career! Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and especially my parents.”

