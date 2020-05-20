You are the owner of this article.
Madison Memorial's Kole Kerkhoff makes college decision for baseball
Madison Memorial's Kole Kerkhoff pitches a whole-game shutout, as Memorial tops West 2-0 in Big Eight Conference high school baseball on Tuesday, 4/23/19 at Mansfield Stadium field at Memorial High School in Madison, Wisconsin

 Greg Dixon Photo

Madison Memorial senior Kole Kerkhoff announced Wednesday on Twitter that he plans to attend Western Technical College and compete in baseball.

Kerkhoff was an honorable-mention all-conference selection as a pitcher in the Big Eight in 2019. The spring sports season wasn’t played this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-foot-1, 160-pound Kerkhoff was a second-team all-conference pick as a kicker in football this past fall when Madison Memorial was the league champion.

Western Technical College is in La Crosse. The Cavaliers play in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and compete in baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball.

Kerkhoff tweeted: “I’m proud to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Western Technical College. Thank you to Coach Knoll for this opportunity!”

Western Technical College’s 2020 baseball season was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

Josh Knoll is the head coach. The Cavaliers’ home games are played at Copeland Park in La Crosse.

Western Technical College defeated Northland Community & Technical College 69-60 in the 2019-20 NJCAA Division III women’s basketball national championship game in March in Rockford, Ill. It was the first national title in any sport for Western Technical College.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

