Madison Memorial's Aaron Jungers makes college commitment for baseball
Madison Memorial senior Aaron Jungers announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Lindenwood University in Missouri and plans to compete in baseball.

Lindenwood is an NCAA Division II program for baseball.

Jungers can play multiple positions, including pitcher, outfield and first base.

He was a first-team selection as a utility player on the Big Eight all-conference team in spring, 2021. He was a second-team choice as a DH/utility player on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021 All-Area baseball team. He was an All-City selection, after seeing action in right field and left field and as a pitcher for the Spartans (15-5 overall, 14-4 Big Eight).

According to statistics for the All-City team, Jungers batted .492 with an on-base percentage of .547 and a slugging percentage of .797. Jungers had 12 doubles and two home runs with 15 runs scored and 24 runs batted in. He drew 10 walks and stole five bases in six attempts.

Jungers made 11 pitching appearances, including nine starts, and compiled a 5-2 record with one save. In 49.2 innings, he had a 2.11 earned-run average with 52 strikeouts and 26 walks.

Jungers tweeted: “I’m excited and honored to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Lindenwood University! I’d like to thank my family, coaches, and friends who’ve helped me reached this dream. Go Lions.”

He also has played ice hockey for Memorial. 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

