Madison Memorial turns to former assistant as new baseball coach

Krohn began his coaching career at Verona as a varsity assistant from 2002-06. He then was a varsity assistant at Memorial from 2007-10. He later resumed coaching at Verona from 2017-21.
“I am extremely honored and grateful to be the next head coach of the Vel Phillips Memorial baseball program,” Krohn said. “This is very humbling to follow in the footsteps of some wonderful coaches before me and I hope I can maintain the very high standards that they have already set. Thank you to the administration for welcoming our entire family into the Spartan community and for putting their faith in me to lead these incredible student-athletes. I look forward to working with our student-athletes, parents and the community to uphold the tremendous tradition that is Spartan baseball.”
Krohn also spent many summers coaching youth baseball in the Verona Little League and the West Madison Little League. He served as a player or coach or general manager for the Verona Home Talent baseball team, helping them to eight league titles, Schlitz said.
Krohn is involved as vice president of the Dugout Club, which is a nonprofit organization that raises and distributes funds to area youth, high school, college and amateur baseball teams.
