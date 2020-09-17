 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison La Follette's Cuyler Zukowski commits to Creighton for baseball
0 comments

Madison La Follette's Cuyler Zukowski commits to Creighton for baseball

{{featured_button_text}}

Madison La Follette junior Cuyler Zukowski announced on Twitter on Thursday night that he has orally committed to Creighton University and plans to play baseball.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Zukowski primarily is an outfielder and pitcher.

Zukowski tweeted: “I am extremely excited to announce that I’ve committed to further my academic and athletic career at Creighton University. I want to thank my parents for everything they’ve done for me, as well as my coaches and teammates who have supported me throughout this process.”

Creighton, located in Omaha, Nebraska, is an NCAA Division I program.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics