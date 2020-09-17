Madison La Follette's Cuyler Zukowski commits to Creighton for baseball

-
Madison La Follette junior Cuyler Zukowski announced on Twitter on Thursday night that he has orally committed to Creighton University and plans to play baseball.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Zukowski primarily is an outfielder and pitcher.
Zukowski tweeted: “I am extremely excited to announce that I’ve committed to further my academic and athletic career at Creighton University. I want to thank my parents for everything they’ve done for me, as well as my coaches and teammates who have supported me throughout this process.”
Creighton, located in Omaha, Nebraska, is an NCAA Division I program.
