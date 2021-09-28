 Skip to main content
Madison Edgewood's Ryan Drumm commits for college baseball
Madison Edgewood's Ryan Drumm commits for college baseball

Madison Edgewood junior Ryan Drumm announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to attend Butler University and play baseball.

Drumm plays outfield (center fielder) and shortstop. 

Butler is an NCAA Division I baseball program in Indianapolis.

Drumm tweeted: “I am honored and thankful to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Butler University! I would like to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for helping me get to this point!”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

