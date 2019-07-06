Madison Edgewood senior Andrew Newton leads the All-City baseball team that was recently selected by head coaches at Madison East, Madison Edgewood, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West, according to a release from the Dugout Club.
Newton was named the City player of the year after leading the Crusaders with an 8-2 record and a 1.86 earned run average. He also recorded 32 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
Newton, who also played first base, batted .350 with 28 hits, including five doubles, with 28 runs batted and 24 runs scored and a .520 on-base percentage.
The All-City team is scheduled to be honored during the Madison Mallards’ Northwoods League game against the Rockford Rivets Tuesday at Warner Park.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Game time is set for 6:35 p.m.
East’s Adrian Montilva and Carson Tomony; Edgewood’s Thomas Hartlieb and Jack Hastreiter; La Follette’s Andrew Rajkovich; Memorial’s Kyle Jungers and Jack Krumbach; and West’s Drake Baldwin are repeat selections on the All-City team, which is sponsored by the Dugout Club.
The Dugout Club was organized in 1970 to promote and support the sport of baseball in the greater Madison area. Since 1992, the Dugout Club has contributed more than $440,000 to support baseball programs in the greater Madison area, according to the release.
The Club has dedicated its time, efforts and resources in the past several years in response to numerous requests for assistance at the Little League, youth, high school, American Legion, Babe Ruth and adult amateur baseball levels.
2019 MADISON ALL-CITY BASEBALL TEAM
East: *Adrian Montilva, sr.; *Carson Tomony, sr.
Edgewood: *Thomas Hartlieb, sr.; *Jack Hastreiter, sr.; Andrew Newton, sr.; Jackson Wendler, sr.; Mitchell Wendler, sr.
La Follette: Mason Coyle, so.; *Andrew Rajkovich, jr.
Memorial: *Kyle Jungers, sr.; Kole Kerkhoff, jr.; *Jack Krumbach, sr.; Kyle Murphy, jr.; Kyle Yu, so.
West: *Drake Baldwin, sr.; Justin Grosse, sr.; Otto Treichel, sr.
* Returning All-City selection
Player of the Year: Andrew Newton, sr., Madison Edgewood.