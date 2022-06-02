Late outburst lifts Verona past DeForest for regional championship, 11th straight win

VERONA — Nick West’s two-run hit in the sixth inning matched the total number of runs he allowed in a complete-game outing as the Verona baseball team clinched a Division 1 regional championship with its 11th straight victory Thursday.

That hit capped a 12-2 win over DeForest in which the Wildcats scored seven runs in the fifth and 10 total over the last two innings.

“We’re on a hot streak and are pretty confident in our hitting,” West, a senior, said. “We have a lot of power, so I never had a doubt in our hitting.”

West kept Verona in control, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out two. Only one of DeForest’s runs was earned.

Max Steiner’s two-out RBI single down the third-base line gave Verona the early lead; he finished a home run short of the cycle. Mason Fink had a run-scoring single in the second for a 2-0 cushion Verona wouldn’t relinquish.

“In the beginning they had a guy who was throwing a lot of off-speed stuff,” Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said. “We were able to get good swings out and put some runs on the board early.”

The Wildcats will visit Waunakee at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a sectional semifinal.

Both pitchers settled in until the Norskies capitalized on a Verona error leading to their first run in the fifth inning. Brogan Hicks hustled out an infield grounder and an overthrow got him to second base — Verona’s lone error of the game. Nolan Hawk drove him home with a single to center field.

“I didn’t want to think about throwing with a lead,” West said. “I was just like, ‘Whatever, get the next one,’ and I stuck with it.”

Hawk then got caught stealing, which seemed to kill DeForest’s momentum as back-to-back flyouts ended the inning.

Verona answered in a big way. Tre Grignon’s leadoff triple allowed him to score on Matthew Keel’s fly ball that fell in. Grignon, like Steiner, was a home run shy of the cycle; he had a RBI triple in his second at-bat of the inning.

Mason Armstrong went 4-for-5 and had a RBI triple in the big fifth for Verona, which capitalized on several DeForest wild pitches.

“I thought we kept to our approach very well,” D’Orazio said. “The last month we’ve been steady with our offensive approach.”

It is the sixth time during the winning streak Verona scored at least 10 runs. That happened in a five-game stretch from May 12 to May 24, and included a 14-7 victory over DeForest on May 14.

“I like our ability to compete with anybody,” D’Orazio said. “We have competed with the top teams all season, so hopefully we can keep that up.”

