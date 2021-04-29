Josh Caron leads Sun Prairie hit parade in victory over La Follette

Sun Prairie (2-0 overall and Big Eight), ranked No. 1 in the PrepBaseballReport.com’s preseason state rankings, had 13 hits and opened an 11-0 lead against La Follette (0-2, 0-2).

“It was a good day to hit with the wind blowing out, but I don’t want to take anything away from our kids,” Sun Prairie coach Rob Hamilton said. “They do a nice job of taking pitches that are close. They don’t extend the strike zone. They wait and are patient to get pitches they can hit hard and barrel up."

Four of the Cardinals’ starters — junior second baseman Davis Hamilton, senior first baseman Carter Wambach, junior right fielder Addison Ostrenga and senior left fielder Brady Stevens — also are playing football in the WIAA’s alternate season this spring.

Rob Hamilton and Sun Prairie football coach Brian Kaminski have coordinated practice schedules during the recent overlap of the seasons, permitting the four players to compete in each sport.

“We always try to keep saying that for the kids’ best interest, let’s try to make sure they can do both sports and not have to choose,’’ Hamilton said. “Credit to our kids. They put in two tough weeks of doing both sports ... All four of them have been successful on the diamond and the football field.”