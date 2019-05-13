The Janesville Craig baseball team climbed to No. 1 in Division 1 in the Prep Baseball Report—Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association weekly state rankings.
Janesville Craig was second last week.
Waunakee was seventh and Sun Prairie received honorable-mention recognition in Division 1.
Madison Edgewood and Reedsburg earned honorable-mention recognition in Division 2. Beloit Turner moved into the top spot in Division 2.
In Division 4, Mineral Point was second, Johnson Creek sixth and Barneveld and Deerfield were honorable-mention picks. Webster remained No. 1.
In Division 3, Prairie du Chien moved up to No. 1.
BASEBALL
PREP BASEBALL REPORT--WISCONSIN BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Janesville Craig 17-1 (2); 2, Burlington 15-3 (1); 3, Kimberly 13-2 (4); 4, Green Bay Preble 14-2 (6); 5, Kenosha Bradford 13-5 (7); 6, Stevens Point 14-3 (10); 7, Waunakee 14-5 (3); 8, Hortonville 12-5 (5); 9, Oak Creek 12-5 (8); 10, De Pere 12-5 (9).
Honorable mention: Sun Prairie 14-6, Franklin 12-5, Oconomowoc 10-3, Bay Port 13-6, Wauwatosa East 13-4.
DIVISION 2
1, Beloit Turner 17-0 (2); 2, West De Pere 18-2 (3); 3, Waupun 17-1 (1); 4, Greendale 15-2 (5); 5, Whitefish Bay 16-2 (6); 6, River Falls 12-2 (7); 7, Union Grove 17-3 (UR); 8, Wrightstown 17-3 (HM); 9, Pewaukee 16-5 (4); 10, Adams-Friendship 16-4 (8).
Honorable mention: Ripon 15-3 (9), Madison Edgewood 14-3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 11-6, Medford 16-7, Wisconsin Lutheran 11-5, New Richmond 13-6 (10), Reedsburg 11-4, Antigo 11-4, Grafton 11-7, Maple Northwestern 11-3.
DIVISION 3
1, Prairie du Chien 14-1 (2); 2, Neenah St. Mary 12-2 (1); 3, Coleman 14-2 (4); 4, Markesan 13-4 (3); 5, Fall Creek 14-3 (5); 6, Iola-Scandinavia 15-3 (6); 7, Marathon 10-1 (7); 8, Peshtigo 14-2 (8); 9, Random Lake 13-3 (9); 10, Palmyra-Eagle 12-3 (HM).
Honorable mention: Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 13-5, Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs 11-5, Boyceville 10-3, Stratford 11-2, Valders 12-4, Stevens Point Pacelli 14-4, Viroqua 15-4, Prescott 12-5, Osseo-Fairchild 13-4.
DIVISION 4
1, Webster 18-0 (1); 2, Mineral Point 17-0 (2); 3, Shullsburg-Benton 19-1 (4); 4, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 14-1 (5); 5, Johnson Creek 15-3 (6); 6, Pecatonica 15-3 (3); 7, Spring Valley 12-2 (10); 8, Green Lake-Princeton 13-2 (7); 9, Greenwood 13-2 (9); 10, Rib Lake 11-2 (UR).
Honorable mention: Barneveld 13-3, Augusta 11-2, Deerfield 13-3, Almond-Bancroft 10-3, Oakfield 7-1, Athens 10-3 (8).