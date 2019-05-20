The Janesville Craig baseball team remained No. 1 in Division 1 in the Prep Baseball report--Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association weekly state rankings.
This was the final regular-season poll.
Waunakee was sixth in Division 1 and Sun Prairie received honorable-mention recognition.
In Division 4, Mineral Point was second and Johnson Creek fifth. Deerfield and Barneveld were honorable-mention selections.
Webster was top-ranked in Division 4.
In Division 2, Madison Edgewood and Reedsburg were honorable-mention choices. West De Pere was ranked No. 1.
Neenah St. Mary was top-ranked in Division 3.
BASEBALL
PREP BASEBALL REPORT----WISCONSIN BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
FINAL REGULAR-SEASON POLL
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Janesville Craig 18-1 (1); 2, Burlington 17-4 (2); 3, Kimberly 16-2 (3); 4, Green Bay Preble 18-2 (4); 5, Stevens Point 16-4 (6); 6, Waunakee 17-5 (7); 7, Franklin 17-5 (HM); 8, Kenosha Bradford 16-6 (5); Bay Port 16-6 (HM); 10, Oak Creek 14-6 (9).
Honorable mention: De Pere 15-6 (10), Hortonville 13-6 (8), Sun Prairie 16-7, Sussex Hamilton 14-6, Eau Claire North 16-4.
DIVISION 2
1, West De Pere 21-2 (2); 2, Waupun 19-2 (3); 3, Greendale 19-3 (4); 4, Whitefish Bay 20-2 (5); 5, Union Grove 17-3 (7); 6, Beloit Turner 19-1 (1); 7, River Falls 14-4 (6); 8, Wrightstown 21-4 (8); 9, Pewaukee 21-5 (9); 10, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 11-6 (UR).
Honorable mention: Madison Edgewood 16-3, Medford 17-8, Adams-Friendship 18-6 (10), Ripon 16-4, New Richmond 16-6, Maple Northwestern 14-4, Reedsburg 12-6, Antigo 13-5, Freedom 14-6, Hayward 14-7.
DIVISION 3
1, Neenah St. Mary 14-2 (2); 2, Prairie du Chien 16-2 (1); 3, Fall Creek 17-3 (5); 4, Iola-Scandinavia 17-3 (6); 5, Viroqua 20-4 (HM); 6, Markesan 16-4 (4); 7, Random Lake 16-4 (9); 8, Coleman 16-2 (3); 9, Marathon 13-2 (7); 10, Palmyra-Eagle 14-4 (10).
Honorable mention: Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 16-6, Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs 14-6, Sturgeon Bay 17-6, Boyceville 14-3, Stratford 13-2, Valders 15-4, Stevens Point Pacelli 15-5.
DIVISION 4
1, Webster 23-0 (1); 2, Mineral Point 19-0 (2); 3, Shullsburg-Benton 21-1 (3); 4, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 17-1 (4); 5, Johnson Creek 18-3 (5); 6, Pecatonica 19-3 (6); 7, Spring Valley 15-2 (7); 8, Greenwood 16-2 (9); 9, Green Lake-Princeton 15-3 (8); 10, Augusta 14-2 (HM).
Honorable mention: Deerfield 17-4, Athens 13-3, Barneveld 14-6, Rib Lake 12-4 (10).