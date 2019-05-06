The Janesville Craig baseball team moved up to second in Division 1 in this week’s Prep Baseball Report-Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state rankings.
Janesville Craig was third last week.
Burlington moved up to No. 1 in Division 1. Waunakee slipped from the top spot to third after splitting a doubleheader with Reedsburg on Friday night.
Sun Prairie received honorable-mention recognition.
Mineral Point was second and Johnson Creek sixth in Division 4. Barneveld earned honorable-mention recognition.
Webster remained No. 1 in Division 4.
Madison Edgewood was an honorable-mention choice in Division 2. Waupun remained No. 1.
Neenah St. Mary was No. 1 in Division 3.
BASEBALL
PREP BASEBALL REPORT—WISCONSIN BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Burlington 12-2 (2); 2, Janesville Craig 13-1 (3); 3, Waunakee 13-2 (1); 4, Kimberly 9-2 (4); 5, Hortonville 10-3 (5); 6, Green Bay Preble 10-2 (7); 7, Kenosha Bradford 10-5 (6); 8, Oak Creek 9-3 (10); 9, De Pere 10-4 (8); 10, Stevens Point 11-3 (HM).
Honorable mention: Union Grove 14-3, Sun Prairie 11-5, Franklin 9-5, West Bend West 10-5, Wauwatosa East 10-2, Oconomowoc 9-2, Slinger 11-4, West Bend East 10-4, Sussex Hamilton 11-3.
DIVISION 2
1, Waupun 15-0 (1); 2, Beloit Turner 14-0 (2); 3, West De Pere 14-2 (4); 4, Pewaukee 13-4 (5); 5, Greendale 12-1 (3); 6, Whitefish Bay 12-2 (7); 7, River Falls 10-2 (8); 8, Adams-Friendship 13-3 (6); 9, Ripon 14-2 (10); 10, New Richmond 11-5 (HM).
Honorable mention: Madison Edgewood 12-2, Wrightstown 13-3, Antigo 9-1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 8-4 (9), Freedom 8-4, Grafton 8-6, Maple Northwestern 8-2, Wisconsin Lutheran 8-4, Hayward 10-5.
DIVISION 3
1, Neenah St. Mary 9-2 (1); 2, Prairie du Chien 11-1 (2); 3, Markesan 12-2 (3); 4, Coleman 11-2 (6); 5, Fall Creek 12-2 (5); 6, Iola-Scandinavia 10-2 (9); 7, Marathon 7-1 (7); 8, Peshtigo 11-2 (HM); 9, Random Lake 8-3 (8); 10, Kenosha Saint Joseph 7-0 (UR).
Honorable mention: Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs 10-2, Boyceville 9-2, Prescott 11-4 (4), Hartland Lake County Lutheran 9-4 (10), Mondovi 9-4, Palmyra-Eagle 9-3, Stratford 9-2, Bonduel 8-2, Valders 10-3, Stevens Point Pacelli 9-3.
DIVISION 4
1, Webster 14-0 (1); 2, Mineral Point 14-0 (2); 3, Pecatonica 13-1 (3); 4, Shullsburg-Benton 16-1 (4); 5, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 10-0 (5) ; 6, Johnson Creek 13-2 (6); 7, Green Lake-Princeton 11-1 (7); 8, Athens 8-2 (9); 9, Greenwood 10-1 (10); 10, Spring Valley 9-2 (8).
Honorable mention: Augusta 9-1, Barneveld 9-3, Almond-Bancroft 8-2, Butternut-Mercer 10-0, Wauzeka-Steuben 8-2.