PREP BASEBALL | JANESVILLE CRAIG 13, SUN PRAIRIE 8

Janesville Craig baseball tops Sun Prairie in Rob Hamilton's last season as Cardinals' coach

Rob Hamilton

Sun Prairie baseball coach Rob Hamilton talks to players during a team scrimmage at the high school in Sun Prairie on April 1.

 AMBER ARNOLD, Wisconsin State Journal

SUN PRAIRIE — Rob Hamilton plans to savor every pitch, at-bat and coaching decision this spring during his final season as Sun Prairie’s baseball coach.

Hamilton — who became Sun Prairie’s coach in 2001 and whose son, Davis, is a senior shortstop this year — hopes the season will be another memorable one after Sun Prairie won the WIAA Division 1 state title last summer.

That was Sun Prairie’s WIAA-leading ninth state title and the sixth under Hamilton’s direction.

“If people ask, I say, `Yeah, I’m done.’ It’s not a big secret,” said Rob Hamilton, who’s informed Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee of his decision. “You just want to cherish it. It’s been fun. At the end of the day, you don’t really think about it when the game is going. You are trying to compete and win as bad as you can. It’s a good time to end. … Davis is done, so I was done. It’s my 30th year (including as an assistant). It’s time.”

Sun Prairie’s 13-8 loss to Big Eight Conference leader Janesville Craig on Tuesday night won’t necessarily be a fond result in the Cardinals’ annals.

But Hamilton was glad to see his team continue to rally despite falling behind 8-0 in the second inning and 13-3 in the sixth inning.

“I thought some of our kids changed their approach later in the game and put the ball in play,” said Hamilton, whose team scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, preventing the 10-run rule from coming into effect. “That’s baseball. Sometimes, it’s not very kind to you. Tonight, we just couldn’t seem to get out of the innings.”

The Cougars (6-0 overall, 5-0 Big Eight), ranked sixth in the state in Prep Baseball Report’s top 25 poll, pounded out 18 hits against the Cardinals (3-2, 3-2), including six hits in a five-run first inning and five more in a three-run second inning.

“We try to do the little things right,” Craig coach Victor Herbst said. “At the end of the day, we did enough things right today, especially early in the game. We had a lot of balls that went our way. … We ended up putting up some runs early, which helped us because Sun Prairie is never going to quit playing.”

The Cougars began the game with four consecutive singles. Aiden Schenk, a left-hander who was Craig’s starting pitcher, opened the scoring with a bases-loaded single. Senior catcher Jack Ryan later delivered a two-out, two-run single that boosted the Cougars’ lead to 5-0.

“That’s tough when you think you are in the right place and the ball doesn’t get to you quick enough or it’s a seeing-eye single,” said Hamilton, who surpassed 400 victories in his career last year.  “It’s a credit to (the Cougars) for their approach and to be able to make contact and to put the ball in play. And sometimes they find holes and find the exact holes they need to fall into and that sure was evident today.”

Senior center fielder Patrick Schork’s double into the right-field corner increased the lead to 6-0 in the second inning. Schenk, a junior, followed with a run-scoring double to center and junior left fielder Devin Gudenschwager made it 8-0 with a single.

The Cardinals, ranked 15th by Prep Baseball Report, rallied with two runs in the bottom of the second on sophomore outfielder Sam Ostrenga’s run-scoring-triple to deep left field and freshman second baseman Casey Wambach’s sacrifice fly. It was the first of two hits for Ostrenga.

Craig junior shortstop Jake Schaffner’s three-run triple in the sixth helped the Cougars build a 13-3 lead.

The Cardinals responded with five runs after two were out, aided by a Cougars’ error with the bases loaded that allowed two runs to score and North Dakota State commit Davis Hamilton’s two-run single to right.

Schaffner, Schork and Gudenschwager had three hits apiece for Craig, which was being pursued by Middleton and Sun Prairie in the league standings when Tuesday’s action started. Ryan, Schenk and junior second baseman Jack Adams each collected two hits.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

