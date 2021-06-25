Jackson Hunley's three-hit pitching sends Sun Prairie past Onalaska in Division 1 quarterfinal

FOND DU LAC — Thanks to a big third inning and a masterful performance by sophomore pitcher Jackson Hunley, the Sun Prairie baseball team will play in July.
The Cardinals, ranked first by state coaches and seeded first in the WIAA Division 1 state baseball tournament, had little trouble with Onalaska on Friday, taking a 6-1 victory in a semifinal game at Marian University’s Herr-Baker Stadium.
With the victory, Sun Prairie (27-2) advanced to an semifinal game against Menomonee Falls (26-3), set for 11:05 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. The winner will stick around to play at 6:05 p.m. for the state championship.
Hunley improved his season record to 5-0, giving up three hits and two walks while striking out six. Onalaska, which beat Middleton 2-1 in a sectional final, finished with a 17-10 record.
The Cardinals scored in the bottom of the first inning when Josh Caron reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and scored on a single to center by Luis Moreno. But Onalaska tied it in the top of the third when Michael Saverin walked, stole second and scored on a single to center by Griffin Schultz.
Sun Prairie took control for good with a five-inning burst in the bottom of the third. Caron and Moreno opened the inning with singles, and after a pitching change, Hunley hit an RBI single to left, Durlin Radlund hit an RBI double, Carter Wambach sent Radlund home with a sacrifice bunt, and two unearned runs scored on an error and a hit by Carson Shepard.