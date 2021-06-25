Jackson Hunley's three-hit pitching sends Sun Prairie past Onalaska in Division 1 quarterfinal

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

FOND DU LAC — Thanks to a big third inning and a masterful performance by sophomore pitcher Jackson Hunley, the Sun Prairie baseball team will play in July.

The Cardinals, ranked first by state coaches and seeded first in the WIAA Division 1 state baseball tournament, had little trouble with Onalaska on Friday, taking a 6-1 victory in a semifinal game at Marian University’s Herr-Baker Stadium.

With the victory, Sun Prairie (27-2) advanced to an semifinal game against Menomonee Falls (26-3), set for 11:05 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. The winner will stick around to play at 6:05 p.m. for the state championship.

Hunley improved his season record to 5-0, giving up three hits and two walks while striking out six. Onalaska, which beat Middleton 2-1 in a sectional final, finished with a 17-10 record.

The Cardinals scored in the bottom of the first inning when Josh Caron reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and scored on a single to center by Luis Moreno. But Onalaska tied it in the top of the third when Michael Saverin walked, stole second and scored on a single to center by Griffin Schultz.