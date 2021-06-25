 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackson Hunley's three-hit pitching sends Sun Prairie past Onalaska in Division 1 quarterfinal
0 Comments
topical alert top story
WIAA STATE BASEBALL | SUN PRAIRIE 6, ONALASKA 1

Jackson Hunley's three-hit pitching sends Sun Prairie past Onalaska in Division 1 quarterfinal

  • 0

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

FOND DU LAC — Thanks to a big third inning and a masterful performance by sophomore pitcher Jackson Hunley, the Sun Prairie baseball team will play in July.

The Cardinals, ranked first by state coaches and seeded first in the WIAA Division 1 state baseball tournament, had little trouble with Onalaska on Friday, taking a 6-1 victory in a semifinal game at Marian University’s Herr-Baker Stadium.

With the victory, Sun Prairie (27-2) advanced to an semifinal game against Menomonee Falls (26-3), set for 11:05 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. The winner will stick around to play at 6:05 p.m. for the state championship.

Hunley improved his season record to 5-0, giving up three hits and two walks while striking out six. Onalaska, which beat Middleton 2-1 in a sectional final, finished with a 17-10 record.

The Cardinals scored in the bottom of the first inning when Josh Caron reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and scored on a single to center by Luis Moreno. But Onalaska tied it in the top of the third when Michael Saverin walked, stole second and scored on a single to center by Griffin Schultz.

Sun Prairie took control for good with a five-inning burst in the bottom of the third. Caron and Moreno opened the inning with singles, and after a pitching change, Hunley hit an RBI single to left, Durlin Radlund hit an RBI double, Carter Wambach sent Radlund home with a sacrifice bunt, and two unearned runs scored on an error and a hit by Carson Shepard.

After that, Hunley allowed three baserunners the rest of the way, on a walk in the fifth, a double by Schultz in the sixth and an error in the seventh.

Sun Prairie, the state runner-up in 2019 and 2017, will seek what would be a ninth state championship in Grand Chute next week.

WIAA STATE BASEBALL | DIVISION 1 QUARTERFINALS

Friday’s results

At Herr-Baker Stadium, Fond du Lac

DIVISION 1 QUARTERFINALS

SUN PRAIRIE 6, ONALASKA 1

Onalaska*001*000*0*—*1*3*2

Sun Prairie*105*000*x*—*6*8*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — On: Hoeft (L; 2-4-3-3-1-3), Faas (0.2-3-3-1-0-0), Gamoke (3.1-1-0-0-1-0); SP: Hunley (W; 7-3-1-1-6-2).

Leading hitters — On: Schultz 2x3 (2B), Hoeft 1x3 (2B); SP: Radlund 2x2 (2B), Moreno 2x3, Wambach 1x2 (2B), Shepard 1x1, Caron 1x4, Hunley 1x3.

MENOMONEE FALLS 8, PEWAUKEE 6

Men. Falls*000*501*2*—*8*9*0

Pewaukee*100*041*0*—*6*9*1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MF: Fialco (5.1-8-6-6-4-2), Wolfram (W; 1.2-1-0-0-2-0); P: Doubek (3.2-5-5-4-2-0), Zipperer (L; 3.1-4-3-3-2-3).

Leading hitters — MF: Howard 2x4, Wolfram (2B), B. Anderson (2B), A. Anderson (2B), Bleimehl (2B); P: Moroder 2x3 (2B), Ross (2B), Hansen (2B).

Bay Port vs. West Bend East

Union Grove vs. Eau Claire Memorial

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to go about live betting in the MLB

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics