Jackson Hunley's 3-hit pitching sends Sun Prairie past Onalaska in WIAA Division 1 baseball quarterfinal

“He threw strikes. You’ve got to get ahead of the hitters, and he didn’t put a lot of pressure on himself,” Hamilton said of Hunley. “And he kept the ball low, so there wasn’t a lot of loud contact. Those things were the key for him today, and he did an awesome job with it.”

With the victory, Sun Prairie advances to a state semifinal game against Menomonee Falls at 11:05 a.m. Thursday at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. A win would send the Cardinals into that evening’s championship game to chase what would be the program’s ninth state title.

The Cardinals struck first in the bottom of the first when Liam Moreno connected for a two-out, RBI single to center. The hit scored Josh Caron, who had reached on a fielder’s choice before stealing second base.

The Hilltoppers evened the score in the top of the third. After Michael Saverin reached on a one-out walk, he moved into scoring position with a stolen base. Sun Prairie nearly got out of the jam when left fielder Sam Ostrenga made a phenomenal diving catch on a line drive off the bat of Mason Manglitz for the second out, but Griffin Schultz followed with a base hit to center to bring home Saverin.