In southern states such as Florida or Georgia, baseball is a sport that's played year round but in Wisconsin, teams are lucky if their first practice of the season takes place on the diamond.

Yet, having to begin a season with tryouts and practices indoors has always been a part of Wisconsin's baseball culture.

"The best thing I can say for every high school coach is, it's not the greatest way to start a season but if you coach in Wisconsin that's what you're going to do, so you can't complain and you expect to do it every year," Portage coach Mike Hemming said. "In my 34 years as a coach, I've been outside two times on the first schedule day of the season."

All about the facilities

When it comes to indoor practices, teams share the gym with the other spring sports, such as softball, track and field and girls soccer. At Columbus High School the gym also serves as an auditorium for spring plays, making it even more difficult for the baseball team to find a consistent time to practice.

Even after spring coaches create a schedule to determine when a team gets gym access, there's still the issue of fitting multiple baseball teams in one gym.

"We usually have a two-hour practice but it's hard to manage that when you're in a single-court gym," Columbus coach Tim Stormer said. "For us its very hard to keep everyone doing something, with both junior varsity and varsity, we try to break it up the best we can but our facilities are very limited."

In comparison some of the bigger area schools have athletic fieldhouses and therefore access to multiple gyms. This applies to the Middleton baseball team, which annually travels to Florida before the start of the season.

The trips allows the Cardinals to have some semblance of a spring training and scrimmage teams from different states before returning to play conference opponents.

"Last year by the time we left it was snowing and we were going down to 90-degree weather," Middleton senior shortstop/pitcher Hayden Hellenbrand, who is committed to Edgewood College, said. "It helps us because for teams in our conference that don't go on these trips, they don't have any prior games before the conference season."

Waunakee and Beaver Dam are privileged to have local indoor baseball facilities at their disposal when the gym is unavailable. The Warriors' players get extra practice time at GRB Academy, while the Golden Beavers do the same at the Admiral Baseball and Sports Academy.

This subtle advantage over the competition doesn't go unnoticed by the players.

"We are blessed to have a pretty big fieldhouse that we can at least throw in and a great facility like GRB right next door, so if we do need to get in there and get extra reps, we can," Waunakee junior shortstop Tate Schmidt said.

Getting creative

With limited space and an unnatural setting, indoor practices force coaches to get innovative. This starts with equipment, where teams use tennis balls, footballs, softballs and pickleballs to ensure they don't damage the gym floors.

"Pickleballs are a really big thing from the standpoint of they're hard, you are closer to the batter but the ability to make them curve is also huge," Hemming said.

With drills, coaches create stations that players rotate between to simulate different parts of the game. At Waunakee's indoor practices, players go from taking live at-bats, to hitting off a tee, to fielding ground balls and doing agility drills.

For the most part an average infield baseball play can be emulated during an indoor practice. This includes situational things like turning a double play, having runners on first and third and bunt coverage.

"Imagery is also a huge part of baseball, so being able to practice indoors to work on imagining yourself in-game is important and kind of a good way to train it," Waunakee senior Andy Nordloh said.

Outfielders are the position group most negatively impacted by indoor practices. Due to the lack of space, they're unable to practice distance throws.

Randolph coach Travis Rose said he's gone into seasons with outfielders arms hurting because of lack outside practice time.

"The disadvantage is you can't play the long toss, which is how you really strengthen an arm but if it's decent weather we do go out in the parking lot and try to play long toss," Rose said.

Once the weather breaks

The cold weather at the beginning of baseball season also has an impact on games. It's common for games to be postponed due to inclement weather.

However, there are times when teams play in not-so-friendly conditions and for Rose that's when "your feet don't sink in the dirt over half an inch," he said.

It's an adjustment going from indoor practices to live game performances, as you can't mimic things like sliding, running and diving on the dirt. Despite that Waunakee senior infielder Jack Shepski said the basic fundamentals will always translate.

"When you're indoors you really have to focus on your mechanics because there isn't enough room to go through normal drills, so if I get those down indoors it'll be easier when you get outside," Shepski said.

Around late April and early May is when teams return to primarily practicing outside. With weather elements no longer being a factor, there is improvement in certain facets of the game, which lead to higher scoring games.

Fielding ground balls is better as players get accustomed to handling the different bounces coming off the field opposed to a gym floor.

Middleton coach Brent Jorgensen said the biggest improvement he sees later in the season revolves around hitting and outfield play.

"If you're not able to get outside and see a ball hit off a baseball bat, it's really hard to replicate that in a gym, so often times in the early part of the spring you'll see misjudged fly balls more often," Jorgensen said. "You'll see that with hitting as well, you'll see players really improve over the course of the spring with hitting just because they're able to practice more."

Baseball isn't meant to be played in cold weather, so when area teams have to play in those conditions "its no fun to coach it, play it or fun for fans to watch it," Hemming said.

So when there is consistently warm weather, players relish the opportunity to be outside playing the sport they love. Waunakee senior Shea Ducharme said he appreciates the little things about being outside, like the green grass and birds chirping in the background.

"Even though it starts out cold in the spring, I'll always take being outside over being indoors because one of my favorite things about playing baseball is the atmosphere," Shepski said.