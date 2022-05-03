How Edgewood baseball's Steffen Mello shut down Baraboo in the most efficient way possible

WISCONSIN DELLS — The person with the easiest job for the Madison Edgewood high school baseball team Tuesday evening was the person keeping track of Steffen Mello’s pitch count.
The sophomore righty only made it up to 54.
That’s all he needed to get the job done, though, scattering six hits in a complete-game effort to pace the Crusaders to a 6-2, Badger West Conference victory over Baraboo at Woodside Sports Complex.
The last time he threw a complete game with anywhere close to that few pitches?
“Never,” he said, adding of his approach that he was “just trying to get ahead, throwing first pitch strikes.
“They were putting the ball in play and the defense was making plays for me, so it kept the pitch count low.”
Mello got started on his efficient outing right away, allowing a leadoff single to Drew Mistele before inducing three straight groundouts, needing only six pitches to get through the bottom of the first inning.
People are also reading…
He then needed only five to work a 1-2-3 second and eight to get through the third, notching his first strikeout to strand Talan Pichler at second after his one-out double down the third base line.
“You’ll take that any day of the week,” Edgewood (8-0 overall, 7-0 in conference) coach Rich Newton said of Mello’s 54-pitch outing. “Baraboo was aggressive — I knew they would be, so I said, ‘Hey, pound the strike zone early.’ We don’t need to strike a lot of guys out.
“He didn’t have his ‘A’ game. He didn’t really have any of his off-speed stuff and he didn’t seem to have the same kind of oomph he usually has, but you take those kind of games. A lot of things play into it, but I was happy he was able to stay stable enough to get us the victory.”
Mello did, indeed. But Baraboo coach Dan Pavlue felt his team was at least a little bit complicit.
“We’ve got to make adjustments at the plate, and unfortunately we didn’t,” he said. “I’m proud of our hitters for being aggressive, but at the same time that’s something we’ve got to work on. There’s a time to be aggressive, and if we are going to be aggressive we’ve got to make sure it’s going to be a pitch that we can handle and hit hard. We hit some balls hard but just not enough to really warrant continuing being that aggressive.”
Edgewood took a 1-0 lead in the second on No. 7 batter Leo Koenig’s one-out RBI single and added another run in the third when leadoff man Jackson Trudgeon, who opened the frame with a double to center, scored on a botched squeeze play followed by Baraboo’s botched execution of the pickle.
Baraboo (7-9, 5-6) did threaten in the fourth, putting runners on first and second with one out. But Mello got a 6-4-3 double play to get out of the jam.
The Thunderbirds finally scratched in the sixth on Hudson Turner’s RBI double and a sacrifice fly by Levi Kline. But it was too little, too late.
Edgewood had earlier broke the game open on Joe Hartlieb’s two-run triple to right center, making it 4-0 in the fifth.
“It was a 3-1 count so I was expecting fastball,” Hartlieb said. “I wanted to drive one to the right side. It was kind of down in the middle. I just wanted to hit it to the right side to score a runner.”
Mission accomplished. And he would he come home on Ryan Drumm’s two-out double, making it 5-0.
Pichler went 5 2/3 innings for Baraboo, allowing all six runs but only four of them earned. He also got a pair of double plays to limit the damage, one of them an inning-ending twin killing, and stranded a runner at third to end second.
After leaving the mound and moving to third, Pichler also turned a 5-3 double play to end the top of the seventh.
“That’s what he’s been doing for us all year,” Pavlue said. “I’ve continued to be impressed by his competitiveness on the mound and his ability to dig out of some tight situations. I think he showed that again tonight, and unfortunately we didn’t help him much on the offensive side of the ball.”
It resulted in a victory for Edgewood, the Badger West leaders at the midpoint of the season.
But as important as the victory was for the Crusaders, it was even more important for them to get on the field — something they were able to do because on Monday the location was moved to Woodside, which boasts a synthetic surface able to take on the amount of rain that fell all day Tuesday leading up to first pitch, at which point the precipitation had ended, eventually even giving way to some sunshine peeking through the clouds.
“We (had) only played seven games all year, so we needed to start playing some games,” said Newton, whose Crusaders will play at Badger East-leading Milton on Wednesday, against Dodgeville and New Glarus on Thursday and Friday at Warner Park and then at Platteville on Saturday. “I was very thankful to get here. And this is an awesome facility, and it’s dry — it played dry.”
Top prospects, college recruits and emerging stars: Meet the prep baseball players to know this spring
Davis Hamilton, sr., IF, Sun Prairie
Honorable mention All-State a year ago among a loaded Cardinals roster that included catcher Josh Caron, the Division 1 Player of the Year who's now at Nebraska. Hamilton, a North Dakota State commit, is a smooth-fielding shortstop who according to Prep Baseball Report has a "feel to turn the double play in rhythm." He batted .360 in 2021 and was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases in the state title game.
Junior Jackson Hunley, a second team All-Big Eight choice a year ago, joins Hamilton in trying to lead the Cardinals back to the mountaintop. He was 7-0 on the mound last year, including the winning pitcher in the title game after striking out four over four shutout innings.
Carter Hansen, sr., IF, Poynette
Batted .352 with only five errors (.900 fielding percentage) while playing shortstop en route to first team All-Capitol North honors.
Daelen Johnson, sr., P/IF, Beaver Dam
At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Johnson is an imposing figure on the mound with a wingspan — and a "simple and clean delivery," according to Prep Baseball Report — that allows him to deliver from multiple arm slots. With a fastball in the upper 80s and significant vertical and horizontal break on his off-speed stuff, the junior's high ceiling is likely to attract attention from college scouts.
Aaron Jungers, sr., Util, Madison Memorial
Among the more well-rounded players in the area, Jungers hit .492 with 12 doubles and a pair of homers as a junior and also posted a 2.11 ERA, garnering first team All-Big Eight honors and second team All-District accolades. He has committed to Lindenwood (Mo.), which next season will begin its first season in NCAA Division I competing in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Jungers helped Memorial finished second in the Big Eight at 14-4, trailing only Sun Prairie.
Cory King, sr., OF/DH, Waunakee
A first team All-Badger North and second team All-District selection in 2021, King looks to lead a team that will have a new person filling out the lineup card for the first time in 25 years following the resignation of Spencer Lee last summer. Former assistant Micah Thingvold is the new skipper.
King batted .423 with five doubles and 20 RBIs last season.
Gavin Kilen, sr., IF, Milton
The top-ranked class of 2022 prospect in the state according to Prep Baseball Report, Kilen is a middle infielder headed to Louisville. According to his recruiting profile on Prep Baseball Report, he has "elite defensive instincts" and a great "feel for the positional demands at shortstop." He could see his name called during the MLB draft July 17-19, perhaps as early as the first round if his stock rises with a strong spring.
Andrew Kopfhamer, sr., 1B, Portage
Batted .311 with three doubles in 2021, boasting the most pop among a quartet of Warriors chosen as honorable mention All-Badger North. Brett Owen (.314) and Cooper Roberts (.308) and pitcher Erik Brouette were the other three picked as honorable mention.
Mitchell Lane, sr., DH, Lodi
Unanimously chosen as first team All-Capitol North in 2021 after batting better than .500 in league play.
Michael Leiterman, sr., OF, Poynette
Got on base at a .482 clip while hitting .311 with a homer, earning All-Capitol North first-team honors.
Christian Oppor, sr., P, Columbus
A 6-foot-1, hard-throwing left-hander with a trio of pitches in his arsenal, including a mid-90s fastball, Oppor is the fourth-ranked prospect in the class of 2022, according to Prep Baseball Report. He's committed to Gulf Coast State College, a junior college in Panama City, Fla., but has the raw potential to be selected in the MLB draft right out of high school.
Oppor, a first team All-Capitol North and second team All-District selection in 2021, struck out 79 batters in 36⅓ innings of work last year, compiling a miniscule 0.96 earned run average while also batting .323 with five homers. He'll be joined by, among others, senior AJ Uttech, who hit .420 last year while helping the Cardinals to the league title.
Kurtis Price, sr., 1B/P, Sauk Prairie
A first team All-Badger North choice a year ago, Price hit .310 with a pair of homers and 15 RBIs in 2021. He also got on base at a .481 clip.
He'll be joined by senior second baseman Brenden Larsen, a returning second team All-Conference pick who hit .333 with a pair of homers, also getting on base at a .457 clip.
Evan Sauer, soph., Util, Waupun
A second-team All-East Central Conference choice last year as a freshman, Sauer boasts a load of potential for a program that's been among the state's best in Division 2 over the last decade. He also was honorable mention All-District in 2021.
Kolton Schaller, sr., IF, Mount Horeb
The 6-foot-1 Schaller, a shortstop, has committed to Kent State (Ohio) and was first team All-Badger North and second team All-District last year after batting .541 with four home runs, 27 RBIs and a 1.585 OPS.
Senior Ethan Steinhoff, Schaller's partner in crime in the middle infield at second base, hit .442 with a 1.090 OPS in 2021, the two of them helping the Vikings reel off five straight wins late in the year before falling in the sectional finals.
Tyler Schmitt, sr., OF/P, Madison Memorial
Batted .475 a year ago en route to honorable mention All-State and first team All-Big Eight honors. Among a strong core of returning players for the Spartans, who look to challenge Sun Prairie for the league title and area supremacy. Has committed to UW-La Crosse.
Tyler Soule, sr., IF, Oregon
A middle infielder, Soule batted .476 with 11 doubles a year ago on his way to first team All-Badger South honors. He has committed to UW-Stevens Point.
Cuyler Zukowski, sr., OF, Madison La Follette
The Creighton recruit, who verbally committed 1½ years ago, was a first team All-Big Eight Conference choice last year and a second team All-State pick by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association after hitting .450 with 11 stolen bases.
He’ll have help at the plate from senior David Matuszak and junior Kaden Kowalewsky, both infielders and second-team All-Conference selections in 2021.
Easton Zempel, sr., Util, Middleton
Chosen as first team All-Big Eight and second team All-District in 2021 after batting .437, Zempel heads to Winona State (Minn.) in the fall.
He'll be joined this spring by senior outfielder Matthew Zimmerman, a second-team All-Big Eight choice who helped the Cardinals reach the sectional finals.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.