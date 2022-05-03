How Edgewood baseball's Steffen Mello shut down Baraboo in the most efficient way possible

WISCONSIN DELLS — The person with the easiest job for the Madison Edgewood high school baseball team Tuesday evening was the person keeping track of Steffen Mello’s pitch count.

The sophomore righty only made it up to 54.

That’s all he needed to get the job done, though, scattering six hits in a complete-game effort to pace the Crusaders to a 6-2, Badger West Conference victory over Baraboo at Woodside Sports Complex.

The last time he threw a complete game with anywhere close to that few pitches?

“Never,” he said, adding of his approach that he was “just trying to get ahead, throwing first pitch strikes.

“They were putting the ball in play and the defense was making plays for me, so it kept the pitch count low.”

Mello got started on his efficient outing right away, allowing a leadoff single to Drew Mistele before inducing three straight groundouts, needing only six pitches to get through the bottom of the first inning.

He then needed only five to work a 1-2-3 second and eight to get through the third, notching his first strikeout to strand Talan Pichler at second after his one-out double down the third base line.

“You’ll take that any day of the week,” Edgewood (8-0 overall, 7-0 in conference) coach Rich Newton said of Mello’s 54-pitch outing. “Baraboo was aggressive — I knew they would be, so I said, ‘Hey, pound the strike zone early.’ We don’t need to strike a lot of guys out.

“He didn’t have his ‘A’ game. He didn’t really have any of his off-speed stuff and he didn’t seem to have the same kind of oomph he usually has, but you take those kind of games. A lot of things play into it, but I was happy he was able to stay stable enough to get us the victory.”

Mello did, indeed. But Baraboo coach Dan Pavlue felt his team was at least a little bit complicit.

“We’ve got to make adjustments at the plate, and unfortunately we didn’t,” he said. “I’m proud of our hitters for being aggressive, but at the same time that’s something we’ve got to work on. There’s a time to be aggressive, and if we are going to be aggressive we’ve got to make sure it’s going to be a pitch that we can handle and hit hard. We hit some balls hard but just not enough to really warrant continuing being that aggressive.”

Edgewood took a 1-0 lead in the second on No. 7 batter Leo Koenig’s one-out RBI single and added another run in the third when leadoff man Jackson Trudgeon, who opened the frame with a double to center, scored on a botched squeeze play followed by Baraboo’s botched execution of the pickle.

Baraboo (7-9, 5-6) did threaten in the fourth, putting runners on first and second with one out. But Mello got a 6-4-3 double play to get out of the jam.

The Thunderbirds finally scratched in the sixth on Hudson Turner’s RBI double and a sacrifice fly by Levi Kline. But it was too little, too late.

Edgewood had earlier broke the game open on Joe Hartlieb’s two-run triple to right center, making it 4-0 in the fifth.

“It was a 3-1 count so I was expecting fastball,” Hartlieb said. “I wanted to drive one to the right side. It was kind of down in the middle. I just wanted to hit it to the right side to score a runner.”

Mission accomplished. And he would he come home on Ryan Drumm’s two-out double, making it 5-0.

Pichler went 5 2/3 innings for Baraboo, allowing all six runs but only four of them earned. He also got a pair of double plays to limit the damage, one of them an inning-ending twin killing, and stranded a runner at third to end second.

After leaving the mound and moving to third, Pichler also turned a 5-3 double play to end the top of the seventh.

“That’s what he’s been doing for us all year,” Pavlue said. “I’ve continued to be impressed by his competitiveness on the mound and his ability to dig out of some tight situations. I think he showed that again tonight, and unfortunately we didn’t help him much on the offensive side of the ball.”

It resulted in a victory for Edgewood, the Badger West leaders at the midpoint of the season.

But as important as the victory was for the Crusaders, it was even more important for them to get on the field — something they were able to do because on Monday the location was moved to Woodside, which boasts a synthetic surface able to take on the amount of rain that fell all day Tuesday leading up to first pitch, at which point the precipitation had ended, eventually even giving way to some sunshine peeking through the clouds.

“We (had) only played seven games all year, so we needed to start playing some games,” said Newton, whose Crusaders will play at Badger East-leading Milton on Wednesday, against Dodgeville and New Glarus on Thursday and Friday at Warner Park and then at Platteville on Saturday. “I was very thankful to get here. And this is an awesome facility, and it’s dry — it played dry.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

