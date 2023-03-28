The 2023 spring high school baseball season is upon us … barring another round of inclement weather.

Practices began March 20, with teams being allowed to start playing in games on Tuesday.

The postseason will begin in late May. Regionals for Division 2 and 3 are scheduled to get underway on May 25, while Division 1 will begin on May 30. All divisions will hold sectionals on June 6.

The state tournament will be held from June 12-15 at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

Here's what you should know about each conference.

Badger East Conference

Who’s in it: Beaver Dam, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Stoughton, Watertown, Waunakee.

Favorites: Waunakee, Monona Grove.

Contenders: Beaver Dam, Milton. Waunakee coach Micah Thingvold said that while Monona Grove has a lot of talent, he could see Beaver Dam’s pitching giving everyone fits. Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke said the Golden Beavers will be solid on defense.

Things to know: Monona Grove coach Kevin Connor said his team returns a pitching staff that gained a lot of experience last season and had “one of the best ERAs in school history.” The Silver Eagles also return a lot of quality bats, with Connor saying the “comfort of hitting at the varsity level should be high.” They return first-team all-conference centerfielder James Cullison (senior), honorable mention pitcher/infielder Kaden Connor (sophomore) and second-team all-conference pitcher/right fielder Jackson Hewitt (senior). ... Harold Olson is entering his 29th season leading DeForest, which is returning four seniors, one junior and two sophomores that contributed last season. Senior NJ Delmore batted .323 last season and was a second-team all-conference player, while senior Brogan Hicks hit .348 and was honorable mention. The Norskies will look to improve their quality of pitching and depth. ... Waunakee will have a lot of new faces and Thingvold said it’s “hard to pinpoint how this team will compare to last year’s group.” However, the Warriors return senior infielder/pitcher Jack Shepski, who batted .288 with two doubles, 10 RBIs and 25 runs with 11 stolen bases. He had a 2.03 ERA, five saves and a 3-0 record. Like Shepski, Andy Nordloh also has two years of varsity experience. ... The Golden Beavers lost six talented players (Alex Soto, Logan Thomas, Ben Scharfenberg, James Westover, Nate Tisdale and Evan Sharkey) from last season. Senior Daelen Johnson, the reigning Badger East Pitcher of the Year, will have to step up. So will junior Boston Damon and sophomore Eli Bryant, who both received second-team and honorable mention recognition, respectively, last season. Wilke said his team returns a solid nucleus and has a strong group of players moving up from junior varsity. They’ll have a deep pitching staff this season as they only lost Soto and Tisdale. ... Stoughton’s Caleb Herbst is a returning honorable mention player. Herbst and Sawyer Schipper ended last season swinging the bat well and will look to continue this year. The Vikings want more of a competitive season as they only had three wins overall and just one was in conference action in 2022.

Badger West Conference

Who’s in it: Baraboo, Madison Edgewood, Monroe, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie.

Favorite: Madison Edgewood.

Contenders: Baraboo and Reedsburg could compete in the race with the Crusaders.

Things to know: Mount Horeb lost several top players from a season ago (Kolton Schaller, Ethan Steinhoff, Wyatt Denu, Kian Preimesberger and Ray Woller). The top player returning is Ethan Tranel, who plays infield when he's not pitching. The Vikings are a hungry team according to coach Ryan Finley and will feature a lot of new faces. Finley said they will have to improve “pitching depth and hitting up and down the lineup.” ... Edgewood is “young and energetic” according to coach Richard Newton, returning senior second baseman Jacob Sheahan, senior first baseman Teddy McNeil, senior catcher Leo Koenig, junior pitcher Steffen Mello, junior pitcher Henry Bishop and sophomore shortstop Preston Yaucher. While the Crusaders return three quality pitchers, they still need to find depth in the pitching staff. ... The Thunderbirds are led by two seniors — first-team all-conference pick Hudson Turner and second-teamer Drew Mistele — who have been key to Baraboo's success. The Thunderbirds return four of nine starting batters. Baraboo coach Dan Pavlue said his team should have depth in all areas as the returning starters have all made great strides, and the new guy, junior Luke Vittengl, is expected to add athleticism and speed in the outfield. ... Reedsburg returns several experienced players, but seniors threw 85% if the innings in 2022. Senior Edison Alonso was an all-conference shortstop and will team up with sophomore Alek Southworth, who was an all-league pick last year. ... Oregon has junior Brock Buskager and senior Ashton Ritter returning to the mound. Ritter batted .255 last season. With just those two, Oregon will be inexperienced. ... Sauk Prairie had many seniors on the team last year and 10 players return this year. Seniors Landon Ballweg and JJ Denny will be relied on to lead the Eagles on the mound while the Eagles will look to get help from junior varsity players moving up this season.

Big Eight Conference

Who’s in it: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Verona.

Favorites: Janesville Craig, Verona.

Contenders: Verona and Middleton could battle with Craig for the conference title. Sun Prairie East coach Jack Marchese said he feels like his team can contend for another conference title, saying, “The Big Eight is always solid in regards to baseball, but we like our team and expect to compete for a championship."

Things to know: Madison Memorial will have a new coach, Nick Krohn, who said there's a lot of uncertainty and many veteran players with limited varsity experience. “That certainly can be a little scary, but fun at the same time with lots to prove,” Krohn said. Madison Memorial will have to improve team chemistry and try to continue the tradition of playing smart and aggressive. ... Krohn also said Craig and Verona are deep with talented returners and it will be interesting to see how Sun Prairie splitting into two teams will factor into East's ability to remain a powerhouse. Marchese is in his first season as the coach for Sun Prairie East after coaching at West Allis Hale for nine seasons. Marchese, who's also spent the last 17 years as an assistant coach at East, expects the Cardinals to be a young team, but with experience after posting a 16-2 conference record last season. They have a strong junior class, which includes Isaac Wendler, Sam Ostrenga and Drew Kavanaugh, who earned second-team all-conference honors last season. Sophomore Max Glusick also returns with second-team honors. ... Verona coach Brad D’Orazio said senior Riley Peterson and junior Jack DeTienne are two of the top pitchers in the conference and should be exciting to watch. DeTienne was 2-0, while Peterson had a 2.24 ERA. D’Orazio is hoping the team is even better at the plate this year as senior Mason Armstrong batted .400 and junior Tre Grignon hit .305 last season. ... Middleton’s Hayden Hellenbrand is a three-year varsity shortstop, and Jackson Rademacher figures to be a key contributor after batting .286 last season. Coach Brent Jorgensen said Middleton will feature mostly first-year starters, which brings a lot of excitement and challenges. ... Sun Prairie West is the new team on the block, but it’ll have some familiar faces. Jackson Hunley and Ben Olsen are both senior pitchers, with sophomore Casey Wambach joining them on the mound. Hunley won a WIAA Division 1 state title in 2021 with Sun Prairie. ... Madison West returns seven starters, including seniors Caleb Karll, Tiago Sanchez, Joe Marcin and Simon Conkey. The pitching staff for West will be a key area to watch with Sanchez and Marcin joined by juniors Ryan Schiessl and Nick Thums. Coach Mike Huie said his team has more depth and with several seniors entering their third varsity season, he believes his team will compete in the upper half of the Big Eight.

Rock Valley Conference

Who’s in it: Big Foot, Brodhead/Juda, Clinton, East Troy, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, McFarland, Beloit Turner, Whitewater.

Favorite: Beloit Turner.

Contenders: Jefferson and Edgerton should battle with Turner for the crown.

Things to know: McFarland has quality experience from last season with most of the pitching staff back, including senior Jack Schraml, juniors Braylan Roder and Dylan Schaefer, and sophomore Mason Roe. Spartans coach Jon Feldner said he hopes returning players and competitive junior varsity players moving up will be “a very good combination, which will make us a very competitive team.” He also thinks the Spartans have the potential to be better on offense as he looks for returning players to maintain or improve from last season’s performance.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.