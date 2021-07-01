Error-filled, 10-run first inning propels Sun Prairie to WIAA Division 1 baseball semifinal win

But the bottom of the first turned disastrous for the Phoenix and starting pitcher Cole Fialco -- and game-changing for the Cardinals, who sent 15 runners to the plate in the inning.

After Cardinals senior Carson Shepard walked, Fialco fielded junior Davis Hamilton’s grounder but threw errantly to second, permitting both runners to reach.

With one out, Fialco’s error on a throw over to first allowed Shepard to score from third with the Cardinals’ first run.

An error on senior Liam Moreno’s grounder to short resulted in the Cardinals’ second run.

Senior Brady Stevens drove in the third run with a single, then senior Carter Wambach followed with an RBI-walk and junior Addison Ostrenga had a run-scoring single. The sixth run scored when Shepard was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Zach Wolfram relieved Fialco, who lasted one-third of an inning and was charged with nine unearned runs. An error, senior Josh Caron’s run-scoring single and another error led to four more runs scoring for the Cardinals.

Wolfram held the Cardinals in check after that, while Menomonee Falls chipped away at the deficit with single runs in the third and fifth and four runs in the sixth. Senior catcher Zach Alburg hit a solo homer in the fifth.